PJ Harvey, Leif Vollebekk, Choir! Choir! Choir! and more: Hot Tickets

This week's must-see shows

Crash Vegas Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), Thursday (April 13).

PJ Harvey Massey Hall (178 Victoria), Thursday (April 13) Polly Jean plays rare Toronto show.

416 RISE – 5-Year Anniversary w/The Sorority, Charmie, Faduma, Randell Adjei, Markus, JP Saxe Daniels Spectrum (585 Dundas East), Thursday (April 13) Youth organization’s anniversary jam.

Ice Cream, Queen of Swords, Michele Nox The Baby G (1608 Dundas West),Thursday (April 13) Minimalist post-punk duo.

Blackout 7: King of the Dot Title Match w/ Rone, I.C.E., Charron, Aye Verb and others Capitol Event Theatre (2492 Yonge), Friday & Saturday (April 14 & 15) Two days of battle rap.

Chynna Rogers, El Blanco Nino, Nino Brown, Bambii Round Venue (152 Augusta), Friday (April 14) Philly rapper/producer.

Rakkatak Burdock (1184 Bloor West), Friday (April 14) Small Places album release.

Pick A Piper, yoo doo right, Edna King The Baby G (1608 Dundas West), Saturday (April 15) Dreamy electronic pop.

Leif Vollebekk The Mod Club (722College), Sunday (April 16) Montreal singer/songwriter.

The Jayhawks Opera House (735 Queen East), -Sunday (April 16) Twin Cities alt-country rockers.

Wolf Eyes Velvet Underground (508 Queen West), Sunday (April 16) Brutalist proto-rock from Detroit.

Choir! Choir! Choir! Epic Nights with Jody Stephens of Big Star The Great Hall (1087 Queen West), Monday (April 17) Community choir does Big Star’s Thirteen.

CMW: Zoobombs, Munizo, Knifey Silver Dollar (486 Spadina), Tuesday (April 18).

CMW: Tasseomancy, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Han Han, Vanishing Hand The Garrison,Wednesday (April 19) Beguiling vocals and synths.

CMW: Charlotte Day Wilson, Bernice The Mod Club (722 College), Wednesday & Thursday (April 19-20).

