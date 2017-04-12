PJ Harvey, Leif Vollebekk, Choir! Choir! Choir! and more: Hot Tickets

× Expand Joseph Yarmush Leif Vollebekk plays The Mod Club, Sunday (April 16).

Crash Vegas Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), Thursday (April 13).

PJ Harvey Massey Hall (178 Victoria), Thursday (April 13) Polly Jean plays rare Toronto show.

416 RISE – 5-Year Anniversary w/The Sorority, Charmie, Faduma, Randell Adjei, Markus, JP Saxe Daniels Spectrum (585 Dundas East), Thursday (April 13) Youth organization’s anniversary jam.

Ice Cream, Queen of Swords, Michele Nox The Baby G (1608 Dundas West),Thursday (April 13) Minimalist post-punk duo.

Blackout 7: King of the Dot Title Match w/ Rone, I.C.E., Charron, Aye Verb and others Capitol Event Theatre (2492 Yonge), Friday & Saturday (April 14 & 15) Two days of battle rap.

Chynna Rogers, El Blanco Nino, Nino Brown, Bambii Round Venue (152 Augusta), Friday (April 14) Philly rapper/producer.

Rakkatak Burdock (1184 Bloor West), Friday (April 14) Small Places album release.

Pick A Piper, yoo doo right, Edna King The Baby G (1608 Dundas West), Saturday (April 15) Dreamy electronic pop.

Leif Vollebekk The Mod Club (722College), Sunday (April 16) Montreal singer/songwriter.

The Jayhawks Opera House (735 Queen East), -Sunday (April 16) Twin Cities alt-country rockers.

Wolf Eyes Velvet Underground (508 Queen West), Sunday (April 16) Brutalist proto-rock from Detroit.

Choir! Choir! Choir! Epic Nights with Jody Stephens of Big Star The Great Hall (1087 Queen West), Monday (April 17) Community choir does Big Star’s Thirteen.

CMW: Zoobombs, Munizo, Knifey Silver Dollar (486 Spadina), Tuesday (April 18).

CMW: Tasseomancy, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Han Han, Vanishing Hand The Garrison,Wednesday (April 19) Beguiling vocals and synths.

CMW: Charlotte Day Wilson, Bernice The Mod Club (722 College), Wednesday & Thursday (April 19-20).

Get more Toronto show listings here.