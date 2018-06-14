Polaris Music Prize 2018: the long list

× Expand U.S. Girls

The 2018 Polaris Music Prize long list is here. It was unveiled today (June 14) at the Drake Hotel. The event was hosted by CBC Music host Raina Douris.

The 40 albums were determined to be the best of the year by a jury of 203 music critics and media professionals from across the country "without regard to genre, affiliation, or popularity." The list was presented by Councillor Josh Colle, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Safia Nolin and Alanna Stuart of Bonjay.

This year the jury considered 225 albums. This 40 will be whittled down to a 10 album short list, which will be revealed on July 17. The winner will be chosen by an 11 member grand jury on September 17 at the Polaris gala at the Carlu.

The winner will receive $50,000 and runners-up will receive $3,000.

Clairmont The Second, featured on the long list, closed the ceremony with a special performance. He's one of many Toronto artists on the list, which also includes recent NOW cover stars U.S. Girls, Charlotte Day Wilson and Daniel Caesar. Clairmont, Caesar, Allie, Alvvays and Weaves were also on our best Toronto albums of 2017 list.

Here's the full Polaris Music Prize long list:

Allie – Nightshade

Alvvays – Antisocialites

Arcade Fire – Everything Now

Bahamas – Earthtones

Bernice – Puff LP: In The Air Without A Shape

Bonjay – Lush Life

Booji Boys – Weekend Rocker LP

Cadence Weapon – Cadence Weapon

Charlotte Day Wilson – Stone Woman

Clairmont The Second – Lil Mont from the Ave

Daniel Caesar – Freudian

Donovan Woods – Both Ways

Faith Healer – Try ;)

Frigs – Basic Behaviour

Gord Downie – Introduce Yourself

Hubert Lenoir – Darlène

Iskwé – The Fight Within

Jean-Michel Blais – Dans Ma Main

Jennifer Castle – Angels of Death

Jeremy Dutcher – Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

Kacy & Clayton – The Siren’s Song

Loud – Une année record

Lydia Kepinski – Premier Juin

Mélissa Laveau – Radyo Siwèl

Milk & Bone – Deception Bay

Partner – In Search of Lost Time

Philippe Brach – Le silence des troupeaux

Pierre Lapointe – La science du Coeur

Propagandhi – Victory Lap

Sloan – 12

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – The Average Savage

Terra Lightfood – New Mistakes

The Barr Brothers – Queens Of The Breakers

The Weather Station – The Weather Station

U.S. Girls – In a Poem Unlimited

Vivek Shraya & Queer Songbook Orchestra – Part-Time Woman

Weaves – Wide Open

YAMANTAKA//SONIC TITAN – Dirt

Zaki Ibrahim – The Secret Life of Planets

edintern@nowtoronto.com | @JordGoldman