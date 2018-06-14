Polaris Music Prize 2018: the long list

U.S. Girls
The 2018 Polaris Music Prize long list is here. It was unveiled today (June 14) at the Drake Hotel. The event was hosted by CBC Music host Raina Douris.
The 40 albums were determined to be the best of the year by a jury of 203 music critics and media professionals from across the country "without regard to genre, affiliation, or popularity." The list was presented by Councillor Josh Colle, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Safia Nolin and Alanna Stuart of Bonjay.
This year the jury considered 225 albums. This 40 will be whittled down to a 10 album short list, which will be revealed on July 17. The winner will be chosen by an 11 member grand jury on September 17 at the Polaris gala at the Carlu.
The winner will receive $50,000 and runners-up will receive $3,000.
Clairmont The Second, featured on the long list, closed the ceremony with a special performance. He's one of many Toronto artists on the list, which also includes recent NOW cover stars U.S. Girls, Charlotte Day Wilson and Daniel Caesar. Clairmont, Caesar, Allie, Alvvays and Weaves were also on our best Toronto albums of 2017 list.
Here's the full Polaris Music Prize long list:
Allie – Nightshade
Alvvays – Antisocialites
Arcade Fire – Everything Now
Bahamas – Earthtones
Bernice – Puff LP: In The Air Without A Shape
Bonjay – Lush Life
Booji Boys – Weekend Rocker LP
Cadence Weapon – Cadence Weapon
Charlotte Day Wilson – Stone Woman
Clairmont The Second – Lil Mont from the Ave
Daniel Caesar – Freudian
Donovan Woods – Both Ways
Faith Healer – Try ;)
Frigs – Basic Behaviour
Gord Downie – Introduce Yourself
Hubert Lenoir – Darlène
Iskwé – The Fight Within
Jean-Michel Blais – Dans Ma Main
Jennifer Castle – Angels of Death
Jeremy Dutcher – Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa
Kacy & Clayton – The Siren’s Song
Loud – Une année record
Lydia Kepinski – Premier Juin
Mélissa Laveau – Radyo Siwèl
Milk & Bone – Deception Bay
Partner – In Search of Lost Time
Philippe Brach – Le silence des troupeaux
Pierre Lapointe – La science du Coeur
Propagandhi – Victory Lap
Sloan – 12
Snotty Nose Rez Kids – The Average Savage
Terra Lightfood – New Mistakes
The Barr Brothers – Queens Of The Breakers
The Weather Station – The Weather Station
U.S. Girls – In a Poem Unlimited
Vivek Shraya & Queer Songbook Orchestra – Part-Time Woman
Weaves – Wide Open
YAMANTAKA//SONIC TITAN – Dirt
Zaki Ibrahim – The Secret Life of Planets