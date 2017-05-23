Pride Toronto's 2017 music lineup is amazing: just announced shows

× Expand King plays Pride June 25.

Pride Toronto has been in the news continuously after the organization’s membership approved a motion to adopt Black Lives Matter’s demand that uniformed cops be barred from marching in uniform with weapons in this year’s parade.The political fallout has been so intense, it’s easy to forget a bunch of musicians and DJs are coming to town to help the LGBTQ community party in the lead up to the parade on June 25.

As it did last year, Pride will host or co-present community and cultural events and parties in the lead-up to the parade, but most of the big names are playing Pride weekend.

Queer pop star Years & Years – aka Olly Alexander – headlines The Final Play concert at Yonge-Dundas Square on June 25. Other acts on the bill include pysched-out R&B trio (and NOW favourites) King, Spice Girls tribute act Wannabe and DJs Lissa Monet and Emily Sbux.

Blockorama once again sets down at the Wellesley Stage across from Wellesley Station on June 25. The 19th annual event has tapped disco-era R&B singer Evelyn “Champagne” King to headline. Rapper Cakes da Killa is also on the bill alongside a roster of local DJs.

Disco icons Boney M perform alongside deep-funk DJ/producer Purple Disco Machine, soul-pop singer Gavin Turek and Montreal DJ Jojoflores at Yonge-Dundas Square on June 23.

Tripped-out Iranian-Dutch singer Sevdaliza, who just released the visual album ISON in April, makes her Canadian debut at Pride. She headlines an Indigenous new music event on June 22 that also includes Shawnee, Ziibiwan, Phedre x HATAW and Lido Pimienta.

Other highlights include Toronto house/techno group House of Resistance; the Yes Yes Y’All block party featuring vogue DJ MikeQ and R&B duo Nina Sky; Montreal electronic duo Wake Island; and Melissa Etheridge-loving, 90-inspired rockers Partner.

Various venues. Free. pridetoronto.com. June 21-25.

More just announced Toronto shows

Summer’s Interlude 2017: Derin Falana, Leila Dey, JayD Ink, Vee, McCallaman, Osei The Native, EVLTN at Supermarket doors 9 pm. $20, adv $10. summersinterlude2017.eventbrite.com. June 8.

The Revivalists, Only Yours at Opera House doors 8 pm. $24.50. ticketfly.com. June 14.

Kasador, Friends At The Falls, Liteyears at Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $10-$13. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 16.

Crate Diggers: Nap Eyes, Dave Monks, Fake Palms at Adelaide Hall doors 9 pm. cratediggers.com. June 17.

Peaches at Phoenix Concert Theatre NXNE launch party. Doors 9 pm. $26.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca. June 19.

Pride: Years & Years, King, Boney M, Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King, Cakes Da Killa, Sevdaliza and more at various venues pridetoronto.com. ­June 23-25.

Tami Neilson at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $15. ticketfly.com. June 28.Ron Sexsmith & The Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Rose Cousins Nathan Philips Square Canada Day show. 9:45 pm. Free. July 1.

Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires The Garrison doors 8 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. ­August 8.

3Teeth at Velvet Underground doors 9 pm. $17.50. ticketweb.ca. July 14.

Midnight Oil, Matthew Good at Budweiser Stage doors 5:30 pm, all ages. $39.50-$79.50. ticketmaster.ca. ­August 25.

Arizona at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com. September 5.

Middle Kids at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 12.

Public Service Broadcasting at Mod Club doors 7:30 pm. $19. ticketweb.ca. September 17.

Wire at Lee’s Palace 8 pm. $25. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 20.

Between The Buried And Me, The Contortionist, Polyphia, Toothgrinder at Opera House doors 6:30 pm. $29. ticketfly.com. September 29.

Misterwives at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 6 pm, all ages. $27.50. ticketfly.com. ­October 18.Grizzly Bear Massey Hall 8 pm. $37.50-$79.50. masseyhall.com. November 27.

