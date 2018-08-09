Prime Boys drive travelling pop-up shop across Toronto

× Expand Elijah Nicholas

Toronto hip-hop trio Prime Boys are traveling around the city selling their merchandise in a Prime-branded pop-up-shop truck. On the last stop of their week-long run, the boys will be at 122 Scadding near St. Lawrence Market from 1-8pm on Friday, August 10.

The Esplanade-based group comprising Jay Whiss, Jimmy Prime and Donnie, have been at different locations around the city all week from spots along Queen West, Atlantic and Dundas Square. The merchandise is part of an exclusive run that you can only get at the pop-up shop for now.

The line consists of simple monochrome shirts including their signature Prime OG shirt, a plain tee with their sleek Prime branding on the chest. There will also be other T-shirts and long-sleeves available with their Koba World album art. Hats, caps, headbands and posters will also be for sale. The price range of the merchandise runs from $20-$110.

Jimmy Prime will be on site for photo opportunities and to give out exclusive listens to the new album, Koba World, the group’s debut album released on July 27. The name is a tribute to their assistant manager and friend Kosi Modekwe, also known as Koba Prime, who was killed in the same shooting as Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg.

"Kosi Prime and Jermane Prime came up with the idea months back, so this was basically Kosi’s art project for the world," said Jimmy Prime. "We brought it all around the city, and are also giving out school supplies back to the kids in the community. If it wasn’t for Kosi, this idea would have never come to life.”

The group has plans to take their pop-up shop to New York City next.

