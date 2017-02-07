Here are the Prism Prize 2017's top 20 music videos

Today the Prism Prize announced its shortlist of 20 Canadian music videos eligible to win the $15,000 grand prize on May 14. It's a stellar list – every single nominee has produced incredibly creative, innovative work – proving that the format isn't going anywhere.

Here are this year's nominees:

A Tribe Called Red feat. Black Bear - Stadium Pow Wow (Director: Kevan Funk)

×

Aidan Knight - What Light (Never Goes Dim) (Director: FT Langley)

×

Andy Shauf - The Magician (Director: Winston Hacking)

×

BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Kaytranada - Lavender (Director: Fantavious Fritz)

×

Braids - Companion (Director: Kevan Funk)

×

Dilly Dally - Snakehead (Director: Scott Cudmore)

×

Grimes - Kill V. Maim (Directors: Claire and Mac Boucher)

×

Harrison feat. Clairmont The Second - It’s Okay, I Promise (Director: Scott Cudmore)

×

Holy Fuck - Tom Tom (Director: Michael Leblanc)

×

Jazz Cartier - Red Alert / 100 Roses (Director: Jon Riera)

×

July Talk - Picturing Love (Director: Jared Raab)

×

Kaytranada - Lite Spots (Director: Martin C. Pariseau)

×

Lisa LeBlanc - Gold Diggin’ Hoedown (Director: Didier Charette)

×

PUP - DVP (Director: Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux)

×

PUP - Sleep in the Heat (Director: Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux)

×

Ronley Teper’s Lipliners - Lucky and Finnegan (Director: Davide Di Saro)

×

Somewhere Else feat. Majid Jordan - Move Together (Director: Helmi)

×

Son Real - Can I Get A Witness (Director: Peter Huang)

×

Tanya Tagaq - Retribution (Director: Brian Johnson)

×

Wintersleep - Amerika (Director: Scott Cudmore)

×

website@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto