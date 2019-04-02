The Prism Prize announces top 10 Canadian music videos of the year

× Expand Cadence Weapon, High Rise

The Prism Prize has announced its top 10 nominees for best Canadian music video of the year. A jury of more than 120 people in the music, film and media arts industries voted on the list, and the winner (to be announced at a gala on May 13 at TIFF Bell Lightbox) will win $15,000.

Last year's winners, Charlotte Day Wilson and director Fantavious Fritz, used the money to launch the Work Film Grant for women and non-binary artists. Since then, Prism Prize has also launched its own video grant, the MVP Project.

This year's Prism Prize nominees include Cadence Weapon's critique of Toronto condo culture, High Rise, and videos from recent NOW cover stars Jessie Reyez and Daniel Caesar.

Watch all 10 nominated videos below:

• Belle Game: Low (director Kevan Funk)

• Blue Hawaii: Do You Need Me (director Kevan Funk)

• Cadence Weapon: High Rise (director Lester Millado)

• Charlotte Cardin: The Kids (director Kristof Brandl)

• Clairmont The Second: Gheeze (director Clairmont The Second)

• Classified: Powerless (director Andrew Hines)

• Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R.: Best Part, A Visual (directors Keavan Yazdani & Sean Brown)

• Harrison featuring Ralph: Your Girl (directors Ft. Langley)

• Jessie Reyez: Body Count (director Peter Huang)

• Said the Whale: UnAmerican (director Johnny Jansen)

In addition to the grand prize, the May 13 gala will also announce the winner of the Audience Award, which you can vote on from the 20-album long-list here. The Prism Prize will also give away the Hi-Fidelity Award to a recording artist who has "used video art to represent their work in a consistently creative and innovative way." The winner of the Special Achievement Award was already announced: Atlanta-based (Toronto-born) Lacey Duke (director of H.E.R., SZA, Janelle Monae) for "artistic achievements and exceptional world-wide contribution to music video art."

