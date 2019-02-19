PUP's biggest Toronto concert, Hollerado's final show: Just announced concerts

× Expand Vanessa Heins

It's become almost routine at this point for local bands on their way up: first, announce a hometown release show at the Danforth Music Hall, then keep adding dates until the demand has been satisfied.

If that's the litmus test, PUP are rewriting the rules. After already selling out their two Danforth release concerts for their upcoming Morbid Stuff album – June 7 and 8 – they're taking the next one to a whole new venue. On July 21, the Toronto punk band will headline Echo Beach, with openers Twin Peaks and Charly Bliss. It's their biggest local show to date – an all ages, feel good blowout.

July 21 at Echo Beach (909 Lake Shore West). Doors 6 pm, all ages. $39.50-$59.50. On sale Thursday, February 21. ticketmaster.ca

Hollerado, meanwhile, another hometown band, have announced their final show. After 12 years the fun-loving pop-rockers are calling it a day. Their final album Retaliation Vacation will come out June 7 on their own label Royal Mountain – which has become big enough to be their main gig – and then they'll play one last show at Danforth Music Hall on December 13. It too is all ages, and the band promises "some further surprises... to be announced soon."

December 13 at Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth). 7 pm, all ages. $25-$35. On sale Friday, February 22. ticketmaster.ca

