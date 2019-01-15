PUP to bring Morbid Stuff "Tour-Pocalypse" to Danforth Music Hall

× Expand Vanessa Heins

Local no-longer-underdogs PUP are back with their first album since their meteoric rise around their last one, The Dream Is Over, in 2016 – and like last time, it’ll put them back on the road for what feels like eons. Amidst their many European and American tour dates, though, there’s a hometown show: June 7 at Danforth Music Hall.

The four-piece rock band’s new album, titled (with a trademark affected shrug) Morbid Stuff, mixes heavy topics with driving, fist-pumping pop-punk shoutalongs. It also has some lighter touches. It comes out April 5 on the band’s own newly formed label, Little Dipper, in partnership with Universal.

Singer Stefan Babcock says in a press release that the album is about his own battle with depression and how he learned to laugh about it. Just-released lead single Kids is both nihilistic and romantic, its lyrical message “I don’t care about nothing but you” pretty much summing up the band in one line.

By the time they hit the Danforth Music Hall with openers Diet Cig, PUP will be back to their old road-tested (and maybe worn) selves – and that’s the way it should be.

June 7 at Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth). Doors 7 pm, all ages. $20-$30. On sale Friday (January 18). ticketmaster.ca.

