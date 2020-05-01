Rage Against the Machine reschedule Toronto shows to 2021

Rage Against the Machine have rescheduled their reunion tour to summer 2021.

The Killing In The Name rockers were scheduled to play their first Toronto gigs with singer Zack de la Rocha in more than two decades – their last gig was at Maple Leaf Gardens in 1999 – this July until the coronavirus pandemic forced the concert touring industry to halt.

The band will now play Scotiabank Arena on July 22 and 23, 2021. Tickets for the postponed dates will be honoured.

"Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans," the band said in a statement, adding that anyone who wants their money back can request a refund starting this weekend.

@KevinRitchie