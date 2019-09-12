Jessie Reyez and MorMor to headline Red Bull Music Festival Toronto

× Expand Samuel Engelking Jessie Reyez 2018 Jessie Reyez

Red Bull Music Festival is returning to Toronto for four nights in October. Like last year, it's a set of one-off events, each with a specific theme or angle that plugs into the vibes or conversations happening in the city's music scenes.

It starts on October 17 with This Is The Place: MorMor at the Berkeley Church. MorMor, a.k.a. rising Toronto-born psych-pop singer/songwriter Seth Nyquist, has been splitting his time between here, Los Angeles and New York, and this show will attempt to connect the dots between those places and spotlight his collaborators from each.

October 18 is a party called Encounters, which spotlights Toronto's electronic music scenes, which are simultaneously stronger than ever and endangered thanks to gentrification, safety and vanishing venues hanging over most DIY parties. In an all-night, multi-room celebration at the Symes, an Art Deco incinerator, this show gathers many of people leading those conversations in one space. The lineup includes Ciel, Chippy Nonstop, Bambii and Karim Olen Ash, along with Ceremonies, City Dance Corporation, efemmera, Equiknoxx, Joel Eel, Kehdo, Korea Town Acid, Machine Woman, Madam X and Raf Reza.

On October 20, there will be a conversation with local producer to the stars Frank Dukes at Daniels Spectrum, moderated by The Remix Project's Gavin Sheppard.

Finally, the festival will finish with the concert One Night Only with Jessie Reyez at the Winter Garden Theatre. Like the MorMor show, it'll be a chance for the rising pop singer/Polaris shortlister/NOW cover star to present her songs in the fullest way possible, complete with special guests.

Shows will be individually ticketed and available starting Tuesday, September 17 at noon. Prices TBA. More info at RedBull.ca/Festivals.

