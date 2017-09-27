Red Bull Sound Select announces lineup for 3 Days In Toronto concert series

× Expand Nic Pouliot Majid Jordan Majid Jordan at Manifesto in June, 2017.

Red Bull Sound Select has been throwing shows in Toronto for a few years now – 38 to date – but if you've been looking at Montreal's more sustained, well-curated Red Bull Music Academy festival and wondering "why don't we have something like that," now we do. Today, the sugary energy drink company/local music incubator is announcing the lineup for 3 Days In Toronto, a new multi-day series that will run from October 19-21.

Lest you think Red Bull is just swooping in and putting its banner behind an already established tour, 3 Days In Toronto features 100 per cent local talent, with each show centred around a unique format.

On Thursday, October 19, OVO artists Majid Jordan will collaborate with choreographer Siphesihle November of the National Ballet of Canada for a one-off dance performance piece at the Great Hall. The show will also feature R&B singer Allie, producer Chris LaRocca and NJs Nino Brown and Dre Ngozi.

On October 20 at Massey Hall, BADBADNOTGOOD will take advantage of their status as the city's house band and put on a Family Tree performance (basically their version of The Last Waltz). They'll collaborate (and apparently improvise) with other artists throughout the night, including their pals Charlotte Day Wilson and River Tiber and other unnamed "special guests," which, given their penchant for collaborating with rappers, jazz musicians and producers from all over the spectrum, could really be anyone.

The series will culminate on October 21 at the Phoenix with a Toronto rap showcase curated by Jazz Cartier, who will host the event. Tory Lanez headlines alongside collective CMDWN and viral rapper Killy.

At the Great Hall (1087 Queen West), Massey Hall (178 Victoria) and the Phoenix Concert Theatre (410 Sherbourne), October 18-20. $20 per show. RedBull.com/3DaysinTO.

