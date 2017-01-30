Rivoli to close for renos in February

The Rivoli’s main floor and venue will be closed for a month as of February 1 to renovate the space’s kitchen and floors.

The Queen West venue and restaurant's new owners have been busy making improvements to the space since taking over in 2014. Last summer, the Rivoli officially re-launched after its new management made a number of updates to its back room and patio, while also making changes to their menu and event programming.

Co-owner Sarah Henning tells NOW that during the main floor renos this February, the upstairs pool hall and lounge will remain open every day, playing host to the club’s weekly ALTDOT­ Comedy Lounge nights, their Orange Crush party on February 26, and other regular DJ parties on Friday and Saturday nights.

The venue’s website is also getting an update, but contact information relating to booking the main room post-reno, or the pool hall, can still be found on the site or on the club’s Facebook page.

Once the renovations are complete, the main floor will reopen on March 1 with the Rivoli’s own monthly burlesque show, Reveal Me.

