Robyn is coming to Toronto: Just Announced

It’s been eight years since the last proper Robyn full-length album, which seems hard to fathom.

It’s not like the Swedish teen-pop star-turned-adult-pop-auteur has been gone – she’s released a handful of collaborations and played Echo Beach with Röyksopp in 2014 and Field Trip in 2016. But her new album, Honey, is a satisfying hit of something we didn’t know we were missing so much – that sweetly melancholic dance-it-out catharsis that so many others have attempted to mimic over the last decade.

It’s ironic her independent 2010s music has become so influential in pop circles. Her insistence on creative control is what caused pop songwriting wizard Max Martin and the major label machine to part ways with her after their early success together in the 90s, letting her shift her aesthetic to its current dance-pop highs. Now it’s a highly sought-after sound.

But only Robyn has perfected it, and her emotionally mature sound deepens with every year. So even if you were at her last few shows, you’ll want to be at her next one at Rebel in March.

March 14 at Rebel (11 Polson), doors 6 pm. $69.50-$100. On sale Friday (November 16). ticketmaster.ca. See listing.

×

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Tidal Wave, Bamboo, Stoker at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $10. November 29.

Pop By The Rink: Hildur, WhoMadeWho, Annie, Nive and The Deer Children at Harbourfront Centre Part of NORDEN: The Festival Of Cool. November 30, December 1 and 2. All ages. Free. harbourfrontcentre.com/norden. November 30-December 2.

Dirt Green, Martian Crisis Unit, FLQ, Trinity + Comedians at The Baby G doors 7 pm. $10 or Pwyc. December 6.

The Faceless, Rings of Saturn, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Vale of Pnath, Interloper at The Garrison doors 7 pm. $25. rotate.com, ticketfly.com. December 9.

The Jim Cuddy Band Presents A Night of Country Covers: Travis Good, Terra Lightfoot, Doug Paisley and others at Horseshoe doors 7 pm. $50. ticketfly.com. December 16.

Z103.5 Winter Rush: DVBBS, Blackbear, Murda Beatz, DJ Danny D at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $39.50. On sale November 16. ticketmaster.ca. December 16.

Creed Bratton (From The Office) at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $31.19. ticketweb.ca. December 16.

Nyssa, John Orpheus, Ice Cream, Rapport at Lula Lounge doors 9 pm. $10.50. eventbrite.ca. December 20.

The Amity Affliction, Senses Fail, Bad Omens, Belmont at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $27.50-$43.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. January 25.

Lala Lala, Sen Morimoto at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com. January 30.

The Sadies, Ira Kaplan & Georgia Hubley (Yo La Tengo) DJ Set at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. Three sets: 10 pm, 11:30 pm, 1 am. $25. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. December 31.

Mike Stud at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm, all ages. $27 and up. On sale November 16. ticketweb.ca. February 5.

Joji at Velvet Underground BALLADS 1 tour. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $33.76-$133.94. ticketweb.ca. February 6.

Dropkick Murphys, BOOZE AND GLORY, LENNY LASHLEY, AMIGO THE DEVIL at Rebel doors 6 pm. $39.50-$49.50. On sale November 16. ticketmaster.ca. February 18.

Cherub at Velvet Underground doors 7:30 pm. $31.70. ticketweb.ca. February 19.

YG at Rebel 8 pm, all ages. $39.50 & up. On sale November 16. ticketweb.ca. February 19.

Action Bronson at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $42-$54. ticketmaster.ca. February 20.

Cherry Glazerr at Velvet Underground doors 7:30 pm. $TBA. On sale November 16. ticketweb.ca. February 20.

Alex Cameron & Roy Molloy at Horseshoe Take Care Of Business (A Duo Tour) Doors 8:30 pm. $23.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 26.

ONE OK ROCK, WATERPARKS, STAND ATLANTIC at Rebel doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $39.50-$100. On sale December 16. ticketmaster.ca. February 28.

The Aces at Opera House Moved from Velvet Underground. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $17.50. ticketmaster.ca. March 5.

Nina Nesbitt at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm, all ages. $20.91-$72.29. ticketweb.ca. March 9.

Robyn at Rebel doors 6 pm. $69.50-$100. On sale November 16. ticketmaster.ca. March 14.

Jungle at Danforth Music Hall Doors 7 pm. $40-$46. ticketmaster.ca. March 15-16.

Emilie Kahn at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 22.

Sasha Sloan at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale November 16. ticketweb.ca. March 27.

Laura Jane Grace and The Devouring Mothers at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $25. eventbrite.com. April 12.

Julia Jacklin, Black Belt Eagle Scout at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $12. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 28.

JACK & JACK at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 6 pm, all ages. $28-$53. On sale November 16. ticketmaster.ca. April 29.

Lany at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $35-$45. On sale November 16. ticketmaster.ca. May 21.

Dido at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $55-$75. On sale November 16. ticketmaster.ca. June 15.

“Weird Al” Yankovic at Budweiser Stage Strings Attached tour – full symphony. Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $39.50-$99.50. On sale November 16. ticketmaster.ca. July 8.

Backstreet Boys at Scotiabank Arena $TBA. On sale November 14. livenation.com. July 17.

Michael Bublé at Scotiabank Arena $TBA. On sale November 19. livenation.com. July 26.

Iron Maiden, The Raven Age at Budweiser Stage doors 6 pm, all ages. $35.50-$129.50. On sale November 16. ticketmaster.ca. August 9-10.

@nowtoronto