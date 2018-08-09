Indigenous music series RPM Live announces 2018 concert season

× Expand Katherine Kwan Elisapie performing at RPM Live in 2016. She plays again in 2018.

Revolutions Per Minute is back with its third season of RPM Live – a concert series showcasing Indigenous artists in Toronto and New York. As the series has gone on, its become a major platform for the Indigenous Next Wave, a group of artists from all over the genre map making noise within these borders and beyond.

The series will start on August 30 with RPM : 010 at the Burdock, a hip-hop and R&B showcase featuring Oglala Lakota/Navajo/Omaha artist and activist Nataanii Means (son of renowned American Indian Movement leader Russell Means) in his Toronto debut, plus Saskatoon-based Cree rapper Eekwol and Cree/Anishinaabe R&B singer/producer artist Sebastian Gaskin.

RPM : 011 is a double bill of Inuit artists. It's an album release show for singer/songwriter Elisapie, whose Ballad of the Runaway Girl comes out September 14. She's joined by Montreal-based indie rocker Beatrice Deer. That show goes down September 20 at the Burdock.

After two shows in Montreal and one in New York (details below), RPM Live returns to Toronto with a co-presentation of The Beat, imagineNative's music night. That show features Snotty Nose Rez Kids, the breakout hip-hop group whose album The Average Savage was just shortlisted for this year's Polaris Prize. They'll be joined by the Inuit throat-singing x beat mashup of Silla + Rise, Indigenous rapper from Guanajuato by way of Oakland, Chhoti Maa and Winnipeg producer and DJ Boogey the Beat. That show takes place October 20 at Lee's Palace.

And finally RPM : 013 brings Anishinaabe singer/songwriter Ansley Simpson, who will be premiering new music, alongside NOW Toronto musician to watch Evan Redsky and Hamilton-based psych-rocker Bloom.

Check out the full listings below:

RPM LIVE 2018 LINEUP

August 30

RPM LIVE : 010

Venue: Burdock Music Hall

• NATAANII MEANS (Balance, album release)

• EEKWOL

• SEBASTIAN GASKIN - *Toronto debut*

September 20

RPM LIVE : 011

Venue: Burdock Music Hall

• ELISAPIE (The Ballad of the Runaway Girl, album release)

• BEATRICE DEER BAND

September 28

RPMx POP Montreal

Venue: Salle Ludger-Duvernay du Monument-National, Montreal

• ALANIS OBOMSAWIN

+ guests

September 29

RPM x POP Montreal

Venue: Rialto Hall, Montreal

• LEANNE BETASAMOSAKE SIMPSON

+ guests

October 18

RPM LIVE : 012 - NEW YORK

Venue: Starr Bar

• SNOTTY NOSE REZ KIDS - *NYC debut*

• CHHOTI MAA x DIO GANHDIH

• ASCXNSION

+ guests

October 20

imagineNative - The Beat

Venue: Lee’s Palace

• SNOTTY NOSE REZ KIDS

• SILLA + RISE

• CHHOTI MAA

• BOOGEY THE BEAT

+ guests

November 22

RPM LIVE : 013

Venue: Burdock Music Hall

• ANSLEY SIMPSON

• EVAN REDSKY

• BLOOM (DANIEL MONKMAN)

