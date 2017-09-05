RPM announces the return of its live series: Just announced shows

× Expand Conor McNally

RPM Live is returning for its first show of 2017 on September 20 at Smiling Buddha, and we have the details.

RPM006 will feature the Toronto debut of nêhiyawak, a Cree shoegaze band hailing from amiskwacîwâskahikan (Edmonton) on Treaty 6 territory. Their big, sweeping cinematic sound blends their heritage with contemporary influences – a perfect match for RPM, which aims to present Indigenous acts to local audiences without it being a token gesture.

Also on the bill are Toronto-based genre-exploders Yamantaka // Sonic Titan and Guelph psych-rockers WHOOP-Szo, which means it’s going to be a seriously loud, seriously mind-blowing show.

RPM Live put on four sold-out shows in Toronto last year and one in New York in December. RPM also co-presented the Native North America gathering in August. Jarrett Martineau, who co-founded the invaluably vital digital platform/record label/concert series, wrote about it in a cover story for NOW.

“As many of the untold stories of Indigenous artists are finally being honoured, we are called to listen, more deeply, to voices that have yet to be heard,” he writes.

Our ears are open.

At Smiling Buddha (961 College), September 20, doors 7:30 pm. $10-$12. RPM.fm/live.

× <a href="http://nehiyawak.bandcamp.com/album/ep">EP by nêhiyawak</a>

