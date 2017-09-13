Miguel and Joey Bada$$ to headline Ryerson's Sundown Music Festival

Miguel and Joey Badass headline Sundown music festival
You know when the Ryerson Student Union announces the lineup for a music event – which by now are well-reputed for their surprise Drake and Future appearances – you can expect it's likely not the full picture.
Sundown, RSU's beginning-of-the-school-year throwdown, has already announced headliner Joey Bada$$, along with support from Brooklyn band The Skins, buzzy local rappers Sean Leon and The Sorority plus DJs Jayemkayem and Intrinity.
But – you guessed it – that's not all. Today, NOW is announcing the other co-headliner for Sundown: Miguel.
The rock-influenced R&B star should get Sundown – which takes place in the parking lot across from Rebel – pretty heated, no matter the early-fall forecast.
He joins Brooklyn hip-hop classicist Joey Bada$$, who's making his first Toronto appearance since his scheduled show with Logic at Echo Beach was cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances" that just about everybody interpreted as "stared at a total eclipse with no glasses."
So far, no solar events (other than Sundown) are scheduled for Friday, September 22.
Across from Rebel (20 Polson), Friday, September 22. $25 adv., $30 at the door. universe.com/sundown.