Miguel and Joey Bada$$ to headline Ryerson's Sundown Music Festival

The Ryerson Student Union concert also brings The Skins, Sean Leon, the Sorority and more

by

You know when the Ryerson Student Union announces the lineup for a music event – which by now are well-reputed for their surprise Drake and Future appearances – you can expect it's likely not the full picture. 

Sundown, RSU's beginning-of-the-school-year throwdown, has already announced headliner Joey Bada$$, along with support from Brooklyn band The Skins, buzzy local rappers Sean Leon and The Sorority plus DJs Jayemkayem and Intrinity. 

But – you guessed it – that's not all. Today, NOW is announcing the other co-headliner for Sundown: Miguel. 

The rock-influenced R&B star should get Sundown – which takes place in the parking lot across from Rebel – pretty heated, no matter the early-fall forecast. 

He joins Brooklyn hip-hop classicist Joey Bada$$, who's making his first Toronto appearance since his scheduled show with Logic at Echo Beach was cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances" that just about everybody interpreted as "stared at a total eclipse with no glasses."  

So far, no solar events (other than Sundown) are scheduled for Friday, September 22. 

Across from Rebel (20 Polson), Friday, September 22. $25 adv., $30 at the door. universe.com/sundown.

