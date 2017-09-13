Miguel and Joey Bada$$ to headline Ryerson's Sundown Music Festival

× Expand Miguel and Joey Badass headline Sundown music festival

You know when the Ryerson Student Union announces the lineup for a music event – which by now are well-reputed for their surprise Drake and Future appearances – you can expect it's likely not the full picture.

Sundown, RSU's beginning-of-the-school-year throwdown, has already announced headliner Joey Bada$$, along with support from Brooklyn band The Skins, buzzy local rappers Sean Leon and The Sorority plus DJs Jayemkayem and Intrinity.

But – you guessed it – that's not all. Today, NOW is announcing the other co-headliner for Sundown: Miguel.

The rock-influenced R&B star should get Sundown – which takes place in the parking lot across from Rebel – pretty heated, no matter the early-fall forecast.

He joins Brooklyn hip-hop classicist Joey Bada$$, who's making his first Toronto appearance since his scheduled show with Logic at Echo Beach was cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances" that just about everybody interpreted as "stared at a total eclipse with no glasses."

× Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I've sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn't die tho — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 21, 2017

× you looked at the eclipse and can't see now huh — Emmanuel Ruiz (@emanruiz12) August 22, 2017

So far, no solar events (other than Sundown) are scheduled for Friday, September 22.

Across from Rebel (20 Polson), Friday, September 22. $25 adv., $30 at the door. universe.com/sundown.

music@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto