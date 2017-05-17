Seu Jorge brings his Bowie tribute back to Toronto: just announced shows

× Expand Seu Jorge

Seu Jorge is bringing his David Bowie tribute show back to Toronto after selling out the Queen Elizabeth Theatre last November.

The Brazilian actor/musician has released several solo albums but is best known in North America for appearing in and contributing to the soundtrack for Wes Anderson’s 2004 film, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou.

In the movie, Jorge performed several Bowie classics, such as Life On Mars? and Changes, in Portuguese with acoustic guitar. “Had Seu Jorge not recorded my songs acoustically in Portuguese, I would never have heard this new level of beauty that he has imbued them with,” Bowie wrote in the liner notes for Jorge’s covers album.After the music icon’s death last year, Jorge created The Life Aquatic – A Tribute To David Bowie, a stage show featuring a set inspired by the film, screens shaped like boat sails and costumes designed by Mariana Jorge and Danny Perez.

Unfortunately, Jorge was unable to bring the set to Toronto last November, so fans will get a chance to see the full show as he intended when he returns to play Massey Hall (178 Victoria) on September 19.

Doors 7 pm. $46.50-$107.50. On sale May 19. masseyhall.com.

