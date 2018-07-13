Best Toronto music of the week: Shad, CARES, Fond and more

CARES: Collapse Emulator

CARES is based in Toronto but is originally from the UK, and his sound combines the best of both those underground electronic scene sounds. Hard-driving industrial beats meet harsh noise, fragmented bits of synth melody and a Oneohtrix Point Never sense of 21st century digital dread.

The video for Collapse Emulator, which we're premiering below, uses the hollow smile of a stock video actor, or a young executive giving a PowerPoint presentation, to slowly ramp up a scene of terror. It starts with the efficiency and convenience of swipe life, and by the end he's happily swiping in some sort of strobing (seizure warning) hellscape that was always lurking. It happens so gradually you barely even notice.

The song comes from CARES's second full-length Regular Unconscious, which will be coming out on Toronto "post-internet" label & Options.

×

Fond: Bastards

Fond is a throwback to the sounds of Soybomb, and a throwback to the days when a Toronto DIY venue could have a signature sound... or could even exist for any extended period of time. The members of the band hail from Animal Faces, Low Sun and Shahman, all post-hardcore bands that came up playing tightly wound guitar rock in Soybomb's half-pipe. But the Slint-y, lo-fi spirit lives on in Fond's label Art of the Uncarved Block, and Bastards (debuting here) shows they can get a slight bit brighter and more melodic while keeping their anxious ebbing-and-flowing post-punk spirit. It comes from their upcoming self-titled album, out July 21.

×

Fond play a record release show July 21 at the Dupe Shop with Blankscreen and Tiptoes.

Shad: The Fool Pt. 1 (Get It Got It Good)

"Damn, it feels good to be back," raps Shad in his new song, from his upcoming album A Short Story About A War (out October 26 on Secret City). It feels good to have him back, too. He hasn't been gone, exactly, but he's been more visible as a host of Q and Hip-Hop Evolution. This upbeat mix of politics and everyman charisma is everything we missed form him as a rapper, and the one-shot video, taken by Justin Broadbent on an iPhone (watch out for his cameo in a car window reflection), hits the right notes.

×

Witch Prophet featuring Lido Pimienta: Time Traveler

Witch Prophet and Lido Pimienta's new video is directed by V.T. Nayani and produced by 43° North Productions Inc., an all womyn-led Toronto and Atlanta-based production company and features a cast and crew of all women and non-binary people. It's as vibey and spellbinding as Witch Prophet's alternative R&B and shows what she's capable of. It's worth hitting play on at least a few times in a row.

×

Witch Prophet plays this venue-resurrecting show August 2 at the Commons with Future Peers and Versa.

#NOWplaying

That's not all for local music this week. Drake's gone viral again, and this time it's not for secret-baby-related reasons: his infectious In My Feelings has spawned a dance craze that's already lived out most of its shelf life. NOW Star finalist Panqueque has just released her debut track. And nearby bands Dirty Nil (from Hamilton) and Chastity (from Whitby) are holding things down in the rock world.

Find it all in our #NOWplaying playlist below, and subscribe here to get a new one delivered to you every week.

×

richardt@nowtoronto.com | @trapunski