Sharon Van Etten makes her return to Toronto in February

It’s been four years since Sharon Van Etten last released a full-length album, but she’s kept busy. The Brooklyn singer/songwriter pursued a degree in psychology, had a baby, became an actor and even played at the Roadhouse on an episode of Twin Peaks.

The title of her new song, Comeback Kid, then, would feel ironic if it didn’t remind us of why we love her: it’s full of wise and emotionally intelligent introspection, while also swaggering with a newfound assertiveness and rhythmic keys-and-drums propulsion.

It’s a new wrinkle in her sound, and it’s the first taste of her upcoming album Remind Me Tomorrow (out in January), which she says is a record about following your passions. That album’s tour will bring her to Danforth Music Hall, a slightly less uncanny venue than the one in David Lynch’s surreal world, but a good one for a Sharon Van Etten concert.

February 11 at Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth). 7 pm. $TBA. On sale October 19. ticketmaster.ca.

