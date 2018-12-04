Shawn Mendes is officially a stadium act: Just announced Toronto concerts

× Expand Josiah Vandien

It's official: rising Canadian megastar and noted nice boy Shawn Mendes has reached the biggest venue in Toronto.

With his first show at Rogers Centre coming in September 2019, he's no longer an arena act – he's now a stadium act. Gracing the same rarefied concert stage as, in recent past, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and, yes, Justin Bieber himself (maybe the Biebs has heard of him now?), the squeaky-clean throwback pop star has officially graduated.

September 6 at Rogers Centre (1 Blue Jays Way). $TBA. On sale December 15. ticketmaster.ca.

× Expand Matt Williams

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

More people are starting to catch on to a fact that Anderson .Paak stans have been shouting for years: he’s one of the best live acts in hip-hop. The California musician’s recent album, Oxnard, brought him to the stage of Saturday Night Live last weekend, which showed off his rapping-while-drumming, old-school-funk-bandleader style, and he’s bringing it to Rebel in February.

The tour, which also includes his backing band, the Free Nationals, is called the Andy’s Beach Club World Tour – which doesn’t exactly fit “Toronto in February” as well as when he performed a late-summer Manifesto show at Echo Beach. But his charismatic, soulful show can play on just about any stage... even Rebel’s.

February 26 at Rebel (11 Polson). Doors 7 pm, all ages. $42-$57. ticketmaster.ca.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Rick Reid, Rogue Tenant, Canyun, Just Babies at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. December 16.

Un Blonde at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. December 18.

Matthew “Doc” Dunn, James Matthew VII, Dorothea Paas, DJ Longhorn Grille at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. December 20.

Bad Waitress, Burner, Bike Thiefs at Monarch Tavern doors 9 pm. $9.50. eventbrite.ca. December 22.

Fake Shark at RADIO 7 pm. $TBA. eventbrite.ca. January 11.

Fade Awaays, Sportsfan, Lovers Touch, Rubehill & Maybelleen at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com. January 12.

Mappe Of at Drake Hotel Second show added. 8 pm. $17.50. tickets.masseyhallroythomsonhall.com. January 18 & 19.

Unity Hip Hop Charity Party: Nathan Baya, Realije, Rebels De La Soul, DJs Ace Dillinger & Karim Olen Ash and others at Revival 7:30 pm. $35. canadahelps.org. January 17.

High On Fire at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $29. ticketfly.com. January 20.

The End of the Ocean, Tides of Man at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $18. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. January 22.

Kallitechnis at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $12.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. January 26.

The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $22. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. January 31.

John Maus at Opera House doors 8 pm. $22.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 1.

Madison McFerrin at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $5-$15. eventbrite.ca. February 3.

Ice Panther, Poon Raft at The Baby G doors 8:30 pm. $20. February 9.

William Fitzsimmons, Jim and Sam at Longboat Hall doors 8 pm. $22.50. On sale December 7. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 12.

Coin at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $25-$35. ticketmaster.ca. February 12.

Men I Trust at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $18. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 14.

Radiant Baby at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. February 23.

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $42-$57. On sale December 7. ticketmaster.ca., rotate.com, ticketfly.com. February 26.

The Beths, Bad Bad Hats at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 26.

James Blake at Sony Centre 8 pm. $TBA. On sale December 7. ticketmaster.ca. February 27.

Alice Phoebe Lou at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $16.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 3.

William Ryan Key, Selfish Things, Cory Wells at The Garrison doors 7 pm. $18.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 5.

Tyler Hilton at Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm. $17.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 6.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, DON Q, TRAP MANNY at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $39.50. On sale December 7. ticketmaster.ca. March 12.

Asgeir at Church of the Redeemer 8 pm. $TBA. On sale December 7. ticketweb.ca. March 16.

Max Frost at The Baby G doors 7 pm. $15. ticketmaster.ca. March 20.

Elder Island at RADIO doors 7 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca. March 20.

Viagra Boys at Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm. $15.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 30.

Zoë Keating at The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $23.50. On sale December 6. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 6.

Hatebreed, Obituary, Cro-Mags, Terror, FFAA at Danforth Music Hall Hatebreed 25th anniversary tour. Doors 5 pm, all ages. $42-$56. ticketmaster.ca, rotate.com. April 8.

Telekinesis at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $17.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 11.

Broods at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7:30 pm, all ages. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. April 12.

Andrea Gibson at Danforth Music Hall $35. On sale December 7. ticketmaster.ca, rotate.com. April 14.

Todd Rundgren at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $65-$95. On sale December 10. ticketmaster.ca, rotate.com. April 27 & 28.

Riverside at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $30. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 17.

Corey Hart at Budweiser Stage $TBA. On sale December 7. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. June 14.

Queen & Adam Lambert at Scotiabank Arena $TBA. On sale December 7. livenation.com. July 28.

Hootie & The Blowfish, Barenaked Ladies at Budweiser Stage $35-$149.50. On sale December 7. ticketmaster.ca. August 29.

Shawn Mendes at Rogers Centre $TBA. On sale December 15. ticketmaster.ca. September 6.

@nowtoronto