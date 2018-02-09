Sloan, CupcakKe and Slow to play Canadian Music Week 2018

× Expand Corbin Smith Sloan

Canadian Music Week (CMW) has announced a big wave of performers for its 36th edition, which runs from May 7-13 at more than 30 venues – and it's heavy on music legends.

Topping that list is Vancouver punk myths/grunge pioneers Slow, who notoriously flamed out and didn't play for 31 years before improbably reuniting for a mini-tour last year. They'll join a lineup that includes a couple other infamous names in rock: No Wave/punk poet Lydia Lunch and psychedelic burnouts The Brian Jonestown Massacre.

CMW enjoyed a couple of years as Toronto's only primarily club-hopping based music festival, but now that NXNE has ditched the Port Lands, there's competition again. While NXNE is turning Yonge Street into a "festival village," CMW will put on CanRock lifers Sloan (who are leading up to a new album 12 in April) at Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday, May 12. The festival was going to present M.I.A. there in 2014, but a last minute venue change moved it to Tattoo. So it's the first CMW show at the square, unless you count YouTube Fan Fest in 2015.

It's not all veterans, though. Raunchy Chicago rapper CupcakKe, one of the most exciting new names in hip-hop, will raise the energy. As will Toronto electronic group Keys N Krates. Other artists include Indigenous singer/songwriter Iskwé, Ontario pub-punks the Dirty Nil and Single Mothers, Spanish rock band Hinds, country artist Lindi Ortega, plus epic experimental band This Will Destroy You playing their 2008 self-titled album in full.

Plus: Annie Hart (of Au Revoire Simone), Birds of Bellwoods, Christophe Mae, City Mouse, Jess Williamson, Mad Caddies, Madison Beer, Modern Space, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Valley and Yonatan Gat.

Over 100 artists are still to be announced. Find a full list at the CMW website.

May 7-13 at various venues. Festival wristbands $50-$100. cmw.net/music/wristbands.

× <a href="http://slow.bandcamp.com/album/against-the-glass">Against the Glass by Slow</a>

music@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto