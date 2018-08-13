Listen to the first posthumous song from Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg

× Expand Tunnel Vision AJ Tracey and Smoke Dawg

Smoke Dawg's first posthumous release is out today. No Discussion is a collaboration with English grime MC AJ Tracey, and its video, directed by Tunnel Vision TO, features the two rapping around different parts in Toronto, including scenes in the Regent Park housing project where Smoke Dawg grew up.

The rising local rapper was tragically killed in a shooting on Queen West in late June, which also resulted in the death of Koba Prime, an affiliate of Toronto's Prime Boys. No Discussion is the first in a number of posthumous releases planned for Smoke Dawg, as well as his first and now final EP, Struggle Before Glory, which is complete and will be released in upcoming months.

“This track means more than anything to me, because it's me and my bro in our element, and he's happy, genuinely happy,” Tracey says in a press release. “I know he loved this joint and I’m fuckin' happy we can share this one moment in time we shared and capture it forever.”

Up-and-coming Ontario producer Murda Beatz produced No Discussion, and is also a collaborator on other upcoming posthumous releases from Smoke Dawg. “Smokey and I have a couple more joints we’re going to release that will carry on his name and he will continue to be the young legend from Toronto that he is,” Murda Beatz says. “Long live Smokey. RIP to him and my close friend Koba; think about them every day. They never leaving our hearts, but we going to keep going hard for them and keep their names alive forever.”

No Discussion is available on all popular streaming platforms and you can watch the video below:

