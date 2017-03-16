Trump Vs. Snoop Dogg's Toronto connection

In the months since Donald Trump’s inauguration, the news has become a Mad Libs game of “Doesn’t he have better things to do than tweet about [fill in the blank]?”

It’s gone from funny to sad to scary in a hurry, but it’s still strange to consider that some of the President of the United States’ brainspace has recently been filled by local jazz-rap instrumentalists BadBadNotGood.

Yesterday, Snoop Dogg dropped his remix of the spacey Kaytranada-featuring Lavender (a highlight of BBNG's 2016 album, IV), with a face-paint-centric video that features the image of Snoop pulling the trigger on clown Trump. Out comes a sign that says “BANG.” Classic clown gag.

Trump responded via Twitter:

× Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Following Trump’s tweet, reactions poured in from T.I., his “nephew” Bow Wow and political figures like Marco Rubio. It even brought out legal experts to answer whether Snoop could really go to jail. (The answer: clearly not). Trump’s lawyer demanded an apology, while the director Jesse Wellens reached out to the President directly:

× It's just a prank bro @realDonaldTrump — Jesse (@Jessewelle) March 13, 2017

It’s yet another sign that Trump has nothing to say about the wave of anti-semitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes throughout North America, but a lot to say about any celebrity who publicly criticizes him.

Maybe if Dr. Dre jumps on a Wondagurl track, we can find out if she’s “overrated”. Or if Eminem teams up with 40, we can learn whether he’s a “failing pile of garbage.”

