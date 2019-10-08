The Songs of Nick Drake returns to Toronto's Hugh's Room Live

Nick Drake might not have been a smash sensation during his brief musical career in the late 60s/early 70s, but his sensitive, literate folk-rock has had a serious afterlife.

The late singer/songwriter has a major cult following, and that devotion spreads to Toronto where Luke Jackson has often brought his The Songs Of Nick Drake show. After selling out Hugh’s Room Live last year, this year the show has expanded to two nights.

Jackson was a friend and collaborator of Drake’s late string arranger Robert Kirby, and he’s one of the few people entrusted with his original string arrangements. He’ll perform them alongside many special guests, including Elizabeth Shepherd, the Junction’s Brent Jackson, Patricia O’Callaghan, Marla & David Celia and others. They’ll play a set of his classic tunes with a crack band and string quartet.

Fans of Drake (the other Drake) will definitely want to be there.

November 8 and 9 at Hugh’s Room Live (2261 Dundas West), doors 6 pm, show 8:30 pm. $45, adv $40. hughsroomlive.com.

