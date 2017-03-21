Spoon returns to Toronto this summer: just announced Toronto shows

× Expand Spoon

Everybody’s favourite Austin minimalist indie rockers, Spoon, remain as reliably solid as ever – and give us some subtle curveballs – on new album Hot Thoughts, released last Friday on Matador Records.

Their ninth, and second with producing legend Dave Fridmann, it’s notable for its surprisingly fresh sound, still full of their trademark cool and juddering swagger, leanly deconstructed songwriting and hummable hooks, but with in-your-face dance beats, watery electronic textures (they kick off the opening title track) and myriad propulsive percussion.

Singer Britt Daniel’s distinct raspy mewl and smart lyrics are in fine shape, especially on sad ballad/standout track I Ain’t The One, while a five-minute instrumental full of forlorn, unfurled sax lines by guest musician Ted Taforo closes the record. (Sharon Van Etten is also among the guests, singing backup vocals on First Caress alongside Sara Hauser and Blair Robbins).

Hot off a handful of wildly received SXSW shows, the four-piece announced the addition of five Canadian dates to their North American tour, including a not-to-be-missed stop at Massey Hall.

July 25 at Massey Hall (178 Victoria) with Cherry Glazerr. 8 pm. $36.50-$63.50. On sale Friday (March 24). masseyhall.com.

More just announced Toronto shows:

Ben Gunning, Someone Awesome at Burdock 10 pm. March 31.

Ghostkeeper at Monarch Tavern 8 pm. $TBA. April 2.

Hervana, BingeNinja, Stinkbox, Sleeping Lies, Depanneur at Nocturne 8 pm. Pwyc/$10. nocturneclub.com. April 5.

The Forest: LAL, Just John, Eyeda, DurtyDabz at Adelaide Hall doors 9:30 pm. $10-$15. ticketfly.com. April 6.

Basic Soul Unit, James Duncan at Bambi’s doors 10 pm. April 7.

Idream: Solomun, Sam Haze b2b Night Vision, Gera at Maison Mercer 10 pm. $40-$80. embracepresents.com. April 13.

Outside Looking In: Graham Ko at Junction City Music Hall Album release. 9 pm. $10, $20 with CD. April 13.

Allie X at Mod Club 8 pm, all ages. $14. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca. April 22.

What Sovereignty Sounds Like: Toward a New Music In Indigenous Tkaronto w/ Ziibiwan and Jeremy Dutcher at Music Gallery 6 pm. Free. musicgallery.org. April 25.

Clocking In: Billy Kenny at Velvet Underground 10 pm. $17. ticketweb.ca. April 28.

Without Waves at Coalition doors 7 pm. Free. April 30.

Fenech-Soler & Knox Hamilton at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $15.50. On sale Friday (March 24). ticketfly.com. May 3.

White Cowbell Oklahoma, Margaret Doll Rod’s Heartthrob Chassis, Midnight Towers at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 5.

Voices That Care: Murray McLauchlan, Margaret Atwood, Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy, Matt Anderson and others at Glenn Gould Studio 8 pm. $175. eventbrite.ca. May 5.

Lewis Watson at Mod Club 6 pm, all ages. $19. ticketweb.ca. May 12.

Xandria, Kobra & the Lotus, Once Human at The Garrison 8 pm. $23.50. facebook.com/ stainedclassrecords, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. May 13.

North Mississippi Allstars at Mod Club doors 7:30 pm, $23.50 ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 15.

Popcaan at Rebel doors 10 pm. ticketmaster.ca. May 19.

Stooki Sound & Joker at Velvet Underground 10 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. May 19.

Shaggy at Woodbine Racetrack 8 pm. $25-$45. ticketmaster.ca. May 25.

Arbouretum at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm, $13. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 25.

Peter Van Helvoort, Drew Thomson, Jordan MacDonald at Smiling Buddha 8 pm. $7. May 25.

Flogging Molly, The White Buffalo at Rebel doors 7 pm. $38.50. ticketmaster.ca. May 30.

Felly at Velvet Underground 8 pm, all ages. $17.50. ticketweb.ca. June 2.

Barns Courtney at Velvet Underground 7:30 pm. $16. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca. June 7.

Kill The Noise: Killuminati Spring Tour at Maison Mercer 10 pm. $20-$25. ticketweb.ca. June 9.

Don Henley at Budweiser Stage On sale Friday (March 24). $45-$199. ticketmaster.ca. June 13.

Annihilator, Mason, Mutank at Opera House 7:30 pm. $22. ticketfly.com. June 24.

Bob Dylan and his band at Air Canada Centre On sale Friday (March 24). 8 pm, all ages. $56.25-$126.50. ticketmaster.ca. July 5.

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull at Air Canada Centre On sale Friday (March 24). $56.25-$126.50. 7:30 pm, all ages. ticketmaster.ca. July 6.

Beaches Jazz Festival at Woodbine Park and Queen East neighbourhood Free. July 7-30.

Veld Music Festival at Downsview Park veldmusicfestival.com. August 5 and 6.

Boyce Avenue at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 6:30 pm, all ages. On sale Friday (March 24). $29.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 19.

