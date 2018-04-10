St. Vincent brings her solo Fear The Future tour to Toronto: Just announced concerts

St. Vincent’s Annie Clark has been making waves throughout Europe and the U.S. with her Fear The Future Tour since last year, and now the avant-pop musician is finally returning to Canada.

Clark, whose visually rich performances never fail to wow, has performed past tours with a backing band, frequently making liberal use of stage space with keyboard/guitarist Toko Yasuda. But this latest iteration of St. Vincent, following the more refined, intensely personal aesthetic of the 2017 album MASSEDUCTION, is comparatively stripped down.

Clark takes the stage alone, limiting the choreography and stage design to use of lighting and curtain movements, making her the focal point of a very intimate performance.

She’s playing Osheaga in Montreal and Skookum Festival in Vancouver later this summer, but this Sony Centre show will mark her first Canadian performance since her Digital Witness Tour in 2015.

Set lists for the tour so far span all five of St. Vincent’s albums, so old and new fans can expect her to make up for lost time.

July 31 at the Sony Centre (1 Front East). Doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$79.50. ticketmaster.ca.

