Tame Impala to play Scotiabank Arena this June: Just Announced

Possibly emboldened by their spot on multiple best-music-of-the-decade lists, or maybe by the hype that has followed their long-promised new album, Tame Impala are levelling up to play a Toronto arena for the first time.

The project of Australian studio wiz Kevin Parker, Tame Impala will release their fourth album, The Slow Rush (Interscope), on February 14. Judging by the first three tracks, including the recently released Posthumous Forgiveness, it will be another bit of psychedelic ear candy – soft and smooth, with little floaty bits of funk and hip-hop in the mix.

Perfume Genius, the queer pop project of Mike Hadreas, will be opening for them on the tour. It will be interesting to see him scale arena heights – but, more than anything, hopefully it means some new music for the artist who last put out an album in 2017.

June 2 at Scotiabank Arena (40 Bay). $TBA. On sale December 13. ticketmaster.ca.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

DJ Skate Nights: Fawn Big Canoe, Yohomo’s IceCapades, Soca On Ice, Chronologic New Year’s Eve and more at Harbourfront Centre Saturdays at 8 pm. Free. harbourfrontcentre.com. December 14-February 15.

The Longest Night: Tony Dekker (Great Lake Swimmers), Charlotte Cornfield, Elizabeth Shepherd, Michelle Willis and others at Burdock Winter solstice concert hosted by Pondercast’s Laurie Brown and Joshua Van Tassel. 9 pm, all ages. $15. eventbrite.ca. December 21.

Shitmas 2019: Pelada, S.H.I.T., Korea Town Acid, Pravik, The Fact at Grand Canyon doors 9 pm. $15 at the door. December 28.

NYE @ Nathan Phillips Square: Zaki Ibrahim, Cris Derksen, DJ Nana Zen at Nathan Phillips Square 9 pm. Free. toronto.ca/newyearseve. December 31.

Material Girls at Handlebar doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. January 30.

EOB (Ed O’Brien of Radiohead) at The Great Hall 8 pm. $TBA. On sale December 11. ticketmaster.ca. February 7.

Tayla Parx at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $20. ticketweb.ca. February 8.

Rapsody at Toybox Doors 8 pm, all ages. From $25. ticketweb.com. February 13.

U.S. Girls at Paradise Theatre doors 7 pm. $20. On sale December 13. eventbrite.ca. February 15.

The Franklin Electric at Horseshoe doors 7 pm. $20. ticketmaster.ca. February 19.

Nektar at The Garrison doors 7 pm. $37.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com. February 23.

Knuckle Puck at Sneaky Dee’s doors 7 pm, all ages. $27. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 24.

Royal Tusk at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 27.

Wish You Were Here at The Baby G doors 7 pm. $13.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 6.

The Mauskovic Dance Band at The Garrison doors 7 pm. $17.50. eventbrite.ca, soundscapemusic.com, rotate.com. March 8.

Bad Bad Hats, Motherfolk at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca. March 10.

The Underground Youth, Lorelle Meets The Obsolete at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. March 13.

Blood Orange, Tei Shi at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale December 13. ticketmaster.ca. March 16.

Thundercat at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $30. ticketmaster.ca. March 18.

Tia Gostelow at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $15. On sale December 13. ticketmaster.ca. March 20.

Blunts & Blondes at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale December 11. ticketweb.ca. March 20.

Deafheaven, Inter Arma, Greet Death at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $29.50. On sale December 13. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 27.

Shopping, Automatic at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $18.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 31.

Sarah Harmer at Danforth Music Hall March 31 show added. Doors 7 pm. $49.50-$59.50. On sale December 13. ticketmaster.ca. March 31-April 1.

Lauren Ruth Ward at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca. April 5.

Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather, Justin Townes Earl at Danforth Music Hall 8 pm. $TBA. On sale December 13. ticketmaster.ca. April 5.

Sofi Tukker at Danforth Music Hall Second show added. Doors 7 pm. $26-$36. ticketmaster.ca. April 6-7.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale December 13. ticketmaster.ca. April 27.

Tanya Tucker, Walker Country at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale December 13. ticketmaster.ca. May 21.

Tame Impala, Perfume Genius at Scotiabank Arena 8 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale December 13. ticketmaster.ca. June 2.

90s Nostalgia Tour: Aqua, The Vengaboys, Jenny from Ace of Base, Eiffel 65, 2 Unlimited, Haddaway at Revel Park (Vaughan) Electric Circus edition, hosted by Monika Deol. 4 pm. $80-$300. 90snostalgia.ca, festivalsofvaughan.com. June 20.

Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor at Budweiser Stage 8 pm. $TBA. On sale December 12. ticketmaster.ca. June 28.

Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie at Roy Thomson Hall $TBA. On sale December 13. ticketmaster.ca. July 4.

