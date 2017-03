Hot tickets: Tanya Tagaq, Century Palm, Greg Graffin

× Expand Tanya Tagaq and the TSO at Roy Thomson Hall, Saturday (March 4).

AGO FIRST THURSDAYS: D'BI YOUNG ANITAFRIKA & THE 333 Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas West), Thursday (March 2) The Future is Feminist art party.

CENTURY PALM, MOON EYED Monarch Tavern (12 Clinton), Thursday (March 2).

COSMIC RESONANCE WITH DJS ANDY CAPP, ALISTER JOHNSON, HEMINGWAY Bambi's (1265 Dundas West), Friday (March 3) See feature.

AGNES OBEL The Great Hall (1087 Queen West), Saturday (March 4) Danish singer/songwriter.

SUUNS, SARAH DAVICHI Mod Club (722 College), Saturday (March 4) Psychy Montreal rockers.

TANYA TAGAQ, TORONTO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Roy Thomson Hall (60 Simcoe), Saturday (March 4) World premiere of Qiksaaktuq.

BRUCE TRAIL, YOHEI SAKA, DANIEL RAW Bambi's (1265 Dundas West), Saturday (March 4) Nostalgic house music.

ARIANA GRANDE Air Canada Centre (40 Bay), Sunday (March 5) So into Into You.

BABY DEE, IC/JC/VC, TRANSCOMBOBULATION Burdock (1184 Bloor West), Sunday (March 5) Avant-folk harpist.

NONAME, RAYVN LENAE Phoenix Concert Theatre (410 Sherbourne), Sunday (March 5) See preview.

KEVIN ABSTRACT Rivoli (334 Queen West), Sunday (March 5) All-American artist and rapper.

GREG GRAFFIN Horseshoe (370 Queen West), Monday (March 6) Bad Religion main man.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: THE SORORITY, LEILA DAY, DIJAHSB, TAMERA RUSSELL Revival (783 College), Wednesday (March 8) All-female rap group's one-year anniversary.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: WOMEN WHO WRITE WITH NORMA BEECROFT, JULIET PALMER, TARA KANNANGARA Royal Conservatory of Music (273 Bloor West), Wednesday (March 8) Roundtable with women composers.

