Teyana Taylor cancels Toronto concert after clashing with tour-mate Jeremih

Teyana Taylor and Jeremih’s Toronto stop on their Later That Night tour, originally scheduled for tonight (Thursday, August 16) at the Phoenix Concert Theatre, has been cancelled. The cancellation comes following Taylor's tweets yesterday that she was “extremely mistreated” on the tour and that she will be breaking off from the joint tour to embark on her own solo tour.

Promoter RapSeason tweeted that the concert was cancelled was due to “circumstances beyond our control,” and that purchasers “wishing to obtain a refund can do so at point-of-purchase.”

The R&B artist whose latest album was produced by Kanye West also tweeted that the Toronto show (now a solo Taylor show on the renamed KTSE on Alse VII tour) will be rescheduled to a date later in the week, but this has not yet been confirmed. She tweeted that all remaining dates (other than Toronto) well still take place without Jeremih, with all tickets originally purchased honoured.

× #LaterThatNightTour will now be the #KTSEOnAlseVII TOUR. Toronto will be rescheduled for later this week & All other dates will remain the same. I will also keep @DaniLeigh on as my special guest ❤️ I promised y’all I would work it out regardless.✊🏾#womenempowerment #LevelUp — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) August 16, 2018

In an earlier string of tweets last night, Taylor wrote about being mistreated on tour and called Jeremih “lazy, sneaky, jealous, and conniving,” among other things.

× I’ve been extremely mistreated on this tour so on that note i will NO longer continue to stay on the #LaterThatNightTour because if I do ima end up knocking this nigga out. I’m sorry to all who has already purchased tickets to see me I will make sure everyone gets refunded! ❤️ — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) August 15, 2018

Tayor had performed at five out of eight shows of the tour with Jeremih.

This wouldn't be the first time Jeremih has been kicked off a tour after clashing with a tourmate. In 2016, he was removed from PARTYNEXTDOOR’s Summer’s Over Tour, after “multiple incidents,” including sending an imposter to perform for him.

Jeremih has not yet commented.

cultureintern@nowtoronto.com | @OliviaaBednar