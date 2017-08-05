The Horseshoe announces 70th anniversary concert series

× Expand Horseshoe Tavern

The Horseshoe Tavern has built a rich legacy in its 70 years as a venue – so rich that "legendary" is officially part of its name.

So it's only fair that the Queen and Spadina venue goes all out for its next milestone. Hot on the heels of a book about its history (to be launched on October 11), the bar will hold a concert series that runs from September 26 to December 31, a time frame that includes the live music club's birthday on December 6.

That leaves enough time to celebrate the Horseshoe's role in several music scenes, from punk to roots to Canrock. Known for its "underplay residencies" – most famously by Stompin' Tom Connors, who once played there 25 nights in a row – the venue will host a number of multi-night stands, as well as artists playing intimate one-offs.

Starting it off is British folk-punk Billy Bragg, whose protest music is having a resurgence with Trump in the White House. He'll play three nights, from September 26-28, with each set covering a different era of his career.

Canadian pop band Hollerado will also get a multi-night residency, from October 18-21, while death country band Elliott Brood gets two nights on November 3 and 4, and legacy alt-rockers 54-40 hold it down November 22-25.

The Horseshoe's most infamous night, The Last Pogo, cemented its place in the city's punk pantheon, and though DOA didn't play that night, the Vancouver hardcore pioneers more than fit the bill. They'll play October 14.

The Pursuit Of Happiness will play October 27. That band's nostalgia-inducing 1986 video for I'm An Adult Now was filmed just down the street from the Horseshoe in a parking lot that is now a construction site for a condo.

The ever-present worry that something similar could happen to the Horseshoe is enough justification for the backwards-looking nature of the concert series, but venue co-owner Jeff Cohen of Collective Concerts says this anniversary is as much about the future as it is history.

"It’s been close to 23 years now and I think I did OK," he says. "The ’Shoe is not just still in business, but the venue is just as relevant, musically, and culturally speaking, as it ever was, if not even more so.”

More acts will be announced soon.

