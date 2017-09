The Horseshoe announces more big 70th anniversary shows

× Expand Zach Slootsky Field Trip Music Festival - Day 2- Sunday June 8Fort York and Garrison CommonsThe Constantines

The Horseshoe continues to go big on its 70th anniversary celebrations with its just-announced second wave of performers. They’ve already announced Billy Bragg, DOA, the Pursuit of Happiness and more, but this new wave fills in the lineup with some more bold-type names.

Chief among them (to us at least) are the Constantines, playing a two-night “underplay residency” on December 15 and 16. The Toronto-via-Guelph 00s indie heroes, who reunited in 2014, continue to connect the legendary venue to various eras of Toronto’s rock past.

That’s even more explicit with the booking of Max Weinberg’s Jukebox on October 10. The E Street Band drummer and former Conan O’Brien bandleader will let the audience create the set from a long list of songs at the side of the stage, spanning decades. It’s a bit like a karaoke bar, but in reverse.

Also joining the nostalgia fest are alt-country outfit Skydiggers, who will play their annual X-Mas concerts on December 22 and 23.

There’s also room for some youngsters (relatively speaking), including local roots-rockers Sun K, who play a no-cover night on October 11, New Brunswick banjo-thrasher Lisa Leblanc on November 16 and indie rockers Fast Romantics on November 18. Find ’em all in this week’s Just Announced Toronto shows.

At the Horseshoe (370 Queen West), September 26 to December 31. Ticket prices vary. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com.

More Just-Announced Shows

Chelsey Bennett, Kristin Fung, Lazula Gladstone Hotel 8 pm. $10. September 21.

TRNSGNDR/VHS, Cosi e Cosi, Brigitte Bardon’t, Girls Rituals Double Double Land 9 pm. $10. September 22.

The Beatdown, Harmonauts The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. ticketweb.ca. September 23.

Feast In The East: Petra Glynt, Zacht Automaat, Fet.Nat, Joanne Pollock Matt Durant Studio 9 pm. $10-$12. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 23.

Circa Waves, Day Trip Velvet Underground doors 7pm, all ages. $16. ticketweb.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 4.

Next Music From Tokyo: Volume 11: JYOCHO, Nuito, Gozen Sanji to Taikutsu, o'summer vacation, Koutei Camera Girl Drei, Ame to Kanmuri Tranzac and Lee’s Palace doors 7 & 8 pm. $14-$20. ticketweb.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 6 & 7.

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $49.50-$199.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 10.

Sun K Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. Free. October 11.

Nicolas Jaar, Actress Massey Hall 8 pm. $35-$52. masseyhall.com. October 11.

Os Tropies The Rec Room 9 pm. $12-$15. therecroom.com. October 13.

Fort Romeau One Loft 9 pm. oneloft.ca. October 14.

High Valley, Ashley McBryde Danforth Music Hall Doors 7 pm, all ages. $35-$45. -ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. October 19.

Black Coffee Maison Mercer 10 pm. $25-$30. capturegroup.electrostub.com. October 20.

Walter TV, Kaleidoscope Horse, WEARENOTWHOWEARE Smiling Buddha doors 9 pm. $9.50. ticketfly.com. October 27.

Death 2 T.O. VII: The End: Members of Fake Palms, HSY, The Highest Order, Greys, Vallens and others Lee’s Palace & the Cave doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com. October 27.

Todd Terry One Loft 9 pm. oneloft.ca. October 28.

Elise LeGrow Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $15. On sale September 15. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. October 28.

Polky Village Band, DoVira Hugh’s Room Live doors 6 pm. $20-$25. hughsroomlive.com. October 30.

The Sherlocks The Baby G doors 10 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. November 1.

Biblical The Baby G 9 pm. $10-$12. ticketfly.com. November 3.

Great Good Fine OK, Tigertown The Garrison doors 8 pm. $13. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 4.

Nick Mulvey Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 10.

Blitzen Trapper Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $22.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 10.

The Palmer Squares Adelaide Hall 7 pm. $18-$22. -ticketfly.com. November 10.

Dream Serenade: Sloan, Sam Roberts, Owen Pallett, Hayden, Skydiggers and others Massey Hall 8 pm. $25-$125. On sale September 15. masseyhall.com. November 11.

Moonchild Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. Tickets start at $15. ticketmaster.com. November 12.

Lisa Leblanc, Les Deuxluxes Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 16.

Saved by the 90’s Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $10-$13.50. ticketfly.com. November 18.

Fast Romantics Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 18.

Shame Hard Luck doors 9 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 18.

Hanson Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$69.50. On sale September 22. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 25.

Geoffroy Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 7.

Idioteque: In Rainbows The Mod Club doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 9.

Dispatch Opera House doors 7 pm. $46. On sale September 15. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. December 13.

Constantines Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $29.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 15 & 16.

Skydiggers Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $32.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 22 and 23.

Steve Hackett Massey Hall doors 6:30 pm. $42.50-$87.50. On sale September 15. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. Feburary 12, 2018.

Peppa Pig Sony Centre doors 5 pm. $39.50-$79.50. On sale September 16. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. May 4, 2018.

