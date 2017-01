The Lemon Twigs, Class of 2017, A-Trak: Hot Tickets

× Expand The Lemon Twigs play Horseshoe, Monday (January 23).

THE COSMIC RANGE The Great Hall (1087 Queen West), Thursday (January 19) Matthew 'Doc' Dunn-led jazz group.

ABIGAIL LAPELL, RICHARD LAVIOLETTE Burdock (1184 Bloor West), Thursday (January 19) Singer/songwriter on Rae Spoon's label.

FAKE PALMS, LONELY PARADE, ELSA, DJ ABSOLUTELY FREE The Baby G (1608 Dundas West), Friday (January 20) Belated grand opening party.

BLACKALICIOUS, LUSH LIFE Lee's Palace (529 Bloor West), Friday (January 20) Sacramento hip-hop wordsmiths.

FEAST IN THE EAST 60 w/ Mare, Raphael Weinroth-Browne, Ayahuasca, Manticore Matt Durant Studio (1401 Queen East), Friday (January 20) Metallers Mare reunite.

AUSTRA, LIDO PIMIENTA Mod Club (722 College), Friday (January 20) See preview.

CLASS OF 2017 w/ Kirty, STACEY, Maccie, Helena Deland, Chastity, Cellphone, Sahara, Yi, The Sulks Silver Dollar (486 Spadina), Friday-Saturday (January 20-21) See preview.

LUGE, WORST GIFT, HOT GARBAGE, LIFE IN VACUUM The Baby G (1608 Dundas West), Saturday (January 21) Freaky experimentalists.

PALE LIPS, FIRST BASE, PINK WINE Bovine Sex Club (542 Queen West), Saturday (January 21) Montreal garage rockers.

JOAN SHELLEY, DOUG PAISLEY Burdock (1184 Bloor West West), Saturday (January 21) Louisville folk singer/songwriter.

ADRIA KAIN, M.I. BLUE, LIZA, OSEI THE NATIVE, STRETCH, HAZEL, EDEN SHIBESHI Handlebar (159 Augusta), Saturday (January 21) Hometown hip-hop and R&B.

ALCEST, THE BODY & CREEPERS Lee's Palace (529 Bloor West), Saturday (January 21) Blackgaze pioneers.

MAYHEM, INQUISITION, BLACK ANVIL Phoenix Concert Theatre (410 Sherbourne), Saturday (January 21) Veteran Norwegian black metallers.

A-TRAK Rebel (11 Polson), Saturday (January 21) See preview.

6LACK Mod Club (722 College), Sunday (January 22) Rising Atlanta R&B star.

THE LEMON TWIGS Horseshoe (370 Queen West), Monday (January 23) Teenage rockers.

CHERRY GLAZERR, SLOW HOLLOWS Velvet Underground (508 Queen West), Tuesday (January 24) Los Angeles fuzz-pop trio.

