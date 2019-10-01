The National's Matt Berninger, U.S. Girls, Shad to play Dream Serenade

× Expand Jag Gundu / Roy Thomson Hall Hayden leads a group sing-along of Neil Young's Helpless at last year's Dream Serenade.

Hayden Desser and Christie Greyerbiehl’s annual special guest-filled benefit is returning for its sixth year. The gala, which benefits children with developmental disorders and other exceptionalities along with their caregivers, moved to Roy Thomson Hall last year while its Massey Hall home is renovating, and will be there again this year.

The show will be headlined by Matt Berninger, whose American indie rock band the National started Dream Serenade on a high note in its first year. He’ll be joined by a stacked lineup of Canadian musicians, including U.S. Girls, Shad, July Talk, Barenaked Ladies, Donovan Woods and, as always, Hayden himself.

If you’ve never been before, it’s a warm-and-fuzzy-feeling event, with lots of variety, surprise guests and a big finale singalong that brings everyone onstage together.

November 2 at Roy Thomson Hall (60 Simcoe). $34.50-$199.50. roythomsonhall.com.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Rebel Three Year Anniversary: Quavo (Migos) at Rebel doors 10 pm. $25-$30. universe.com. October 12.

Maryze, Jordan Alexander, Plazas, Quezal at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. October 12.

Velvet Negroni at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $13.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 23.

Swervedriver at Horseshoe doors 2:30 pm. $20.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca. October 26.

Hotnuts Halloqween Streamed Buns: Amy Douglas, DJs das hussy and Buzz at The Garrison 10:30 pm. $15 before 11:30 pm, $20 after. October 26.

Dream Serenade: Matt Berninger (The National), July Talk, Barenaked Ladies, Hayden, Shad, U.S. Girls, Donovan Woods at Roy Thomson Hall 8 pm. $34.50-$199.50. roythomsonhall.com. November 2.

Sights & Sounds at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca. November 3.

Bad Child, Poesy at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. On sale October 4. ticketmaster.ca. November 7.

Ida Mae, Logan Ledger at Rivoli doors 8 pm. $17. ticketmaster.ca. November 10.

Stalley, Gerald Walker at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. November 14.

Show Me The Body, Urochromes at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $17. showclix.com. November 17.

Riz la Vie at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $19. ticketweb.ca. November 21.

Sun K, Conor Gains at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. November 23.

Indian Handcrafts, Nobro, Life In Vacuum at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $15. On sale October 4. eventbrite.ca. November 30.

DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas at Rebel doors 8 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale October 4. ticketweb.ca. December 10.

Killy at Rebel doors 8 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale October 4. ticketweb.ca. December 11.

Mount Eerie, Julie Doiron at The Great Hall doors 7 pm. $26.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 11.

Pixies at Phoenix Concert Theatre 8 pm. $75 & up. ticketmaster.ca. December 12.

Xavier Omar, Elhae at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $20-$30. On sale October 4. ticketmaster.ca. December 12.

Julian Taylor Band, Tanika Charles at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $17.50. On sale October 4. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 19.

Wannabe: Spice Girls Tribute at Opera House 8 pm. $25. eventbrite.ca. December- 21.

Jennifer Castle at Longboat Hall Winter solstice show with special guests. Doors 7 pm. $20. On sale October 3. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 21.

The Music Box Presents: A Genesis Extravaganza 2 at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $59.50-$99.50. On sale October 4. ticketmaster.ca. January 10.

Rex Orange County at Danforth Music Hall January 31 show added. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $48-$59. ticketmaster.ca. January 29-31.

Theory of a Deadman at Rebel doors 7 pm. $35-$50. On sale October 4. ticketmaster.ca. February 27.

Theo Katzman, Rett Madison at Opera House doors 7:30 pm. $30. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 14.

@nowtoronto