The Rolling Stones' Canada Day concert is back on

A few months ago, The Rolling Stones announced a big outdoor concert at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte, Ontario for Canada Day weekend, but then had to reschedule their whole No Filter tour due to Mick Jagger's heart valve replacement surgery. The recovery must be going well – it turns out the Stones will be playing the concert after all, and instead of a rescheduled date, the show will take place the same day it was originally planned for: June 29.

Openers have also been announced for the "Canada Rocks" show – the Stones' only Canadian show on the tour – Ontario rock bands the Beaches and the Glorious Sons. (Between this Stones show and an endorsement from Elton John, the Beaches are getting a big classic rock bump.)

Originally purchased tickets will still be honoured.

Toronto's El Mocambo, meanwhile, which has been clamouring for a re-opening show from the Stones, meanwhile, has missed its latest re-launch deadline of Canadian Music Week. The opening date is still TBA.

June 29 at Burl’s Creek (8th Line South, Oro-Medonte), 6 pm, all ages. $179-$660.

