This week's must-see toronto shows: Canada's Walk of fame festival, D.R.A.M., Ziggy Marley and more

× Expand D.R.A.M. plays with K. FOREST at The Hoxton, Friday (September 23).

SETH BOGART, SHE-DEVILS Silver Dollar (486 Spadina), Thursday (September 22) California DIY pop idol.

CHIXDIGGIT, BOIDS, THE LORD ALMIGHTY'S, THE PENSKE FILE, PLAN 37, SCHOOL DAMAGE, SERENITY NOW Bovine Sex Club (542 Queen West), Thursday-Friday (September 22-23) See preview.

D.R.A.M., K. FOREST The Hoxton (69 Bathurst), Friday (September 23) Virginia singer/rapper thinks you're cute.

AMERICAN LIPS, ACID PRIEST Silver Dollar (486 Spadina), Friday (September 23) Sebastien Grainger's new band.

CANADA'S WALK OF FAME FESTIVAL w/ Black Mountain, Zeus, Tops, Classified, J-Soul, Great Lake Swimmers, Delhi 2 Dublin and more Yonge-Dundas Square (1 Dundas East), Friday-Sunday (September 23-25) Free Can-Con all weekend long.

FEAST IN THE EAST w/ Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Volur, Whoop-Szo, Body Rot Anchored Social Club (899 Queen East), Saturday (September 24) Noh-wavers head east.

TLC, NAUGHTY BY NATURE, KARDINAL OFFISHALL Echo Beach (909 Lake Shore West), Saturday (September 24) 90s throwback concert.

ANGEL OLSEN, RODRIGO AMARANTE Mod Club (722 College), Saturday (September 24); Lee's Palace (529 Bloor West), Sunday (September 25) Indie rock and folk star.

BUZZCOCKS, RESIDUELS Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), Sunday (September 25) English punk daddies.

PSYCHIC ILLS, ARBOURETUM, WHIMM Double Double Land (209 Augusta), Sunday (September 25) NYC pysch-rockers.

DJ SPRINKLES, INVISIBLE CITY, CL The Commons (190 Richmond East), Sunday (September 25) Deepest deep house.

DREW HOWARD & TONA Yonge-Dundas Square (1 Dundas East), Monday (September 26) Local MC does Lunchtime Live.

CHANCE THE RAPPER Echo Beach (909 Lake Shore West), Tuesday-Wednesday (September 27-28) Anti-record label Chicago MC.

LEGENDARY PINK DOTS, ORBIT SERVICE Horseshoe (370 Queen West), Tuesday (September 27) Experimental rockers.

ZIGGY MARLEY Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), Wednesday (September 28) Reggae singer/songwriter.

DIARRHEA PLANET Horseshoe (370 Queen West), Wednesday (September 28) Nashville garage punks.

HOW TO DRESS WELL, EX REYES Mod Club (722 College), Wednesday (September 28) See preview.