This week's must-see Toronto shows: Lauryn Hill, TURF, Blood Orange and more

The Sheepdogs play Toronto Urban Roots Festival this weekend at Fort York Garrison Common.

LAURYN HILL Massey Hall (178 Victoria), Thursday-Friday (September 15-16) MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! tour.

MANIFESTO 10 w/ Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Kaytranada, Daniel Caesar, Big Lean, BJ the Chicago Kid, A Tribe Called Red, Adria Kain and more Various venues, to Sunday (September 18) Hip-hop fest continues to take over T.O.

A CLUB CALLED RHONDA w/ Wolf + Lamb, Jacques Greene, Pop District, Dinamo Azari, Project Pablo, Scooter McCreight Drake Hotel (1150 Queen West), Thursday (September 15) Pansexual party vibes, buzzy DJs.

TORONTO URBAN ROOTS FESTIVAL w/ James Bay, Death Cab for Cutie, the Hold Steady, Barenaked Ladies, Dropkick Murphys, Ween, Modern Baseball, Explosions in the Sky, the Sheepdogs, Jimmy Eat World, the New Pornographers, Whitehorse, Margo Price and more Fort York Garrison Common (250 Fort York), Friday-Sunday (September 16-18) Indie rock and power-pop Mecca.

MORGAN DELT, MASS GOTHIC, SUNSHINE & THE BLUE MOON Silver Dollar (486 Spadina), Friday (September 16) West coast psych-pop.

KENSINGTON MARKET JAZZ FESTIVAL w/ Amanda Martinez, Ivana Santilli, Shakura S'Aida, Terra Hazelton, Jane Bunnett, Measha Brueggergosman, Don Thompson, Jim Cuddy and more Handlebar (159 Augusta) and other venues, Friday to Sunday (September 16-18) Jazz musicians take over the market.

SHARON VAN ETTEN Drake Hotel (1150 Queen West), Saturday (September 17) Celebrated singer/songwriter.

BLOOR OSSINGTON FOLK FESTIVAL w/ Bry Webb & the Providers, Catl, Bart, the Highest Order, Julie Doiron, Hooded Fang, the Cosmic Range, Wax Mannequin, Steve Lambke and more Christie Pits Park (750 Bloor West), Saturday-Sunday (September 17-18) Free festival's final edition.

DJ HARVEY, YOUNG MARCO, MEMBERSONLY, GERA Coda (794 Bathurst),

Saturday (September 17) Mustachioed dancefloor maestro.

CAR SEAT HEADREST, LUCY DACUS Mod Club (722 College), Monday (September 19) See preview.

DENZEL CURRY, BOOGIE Adelaide Hall (250 Adelaide West), Tuesday (September 20) Go-for-broke Miami MC.

BLOOD ORANGE Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), Wednesday (September 21) Nelly Furtado and Carly Rae's BFF.

PSYCHIC TV Lee's Palace (529 Bloor West), Wednesday (September 21) Genesis P-Orridge & Co.

BABYFATHER (DEAN BLUNT) Velvet Underground (508 Queen West), Wednesday (September 21) Protest rap from the UK.

