Titus Andronicus will play an acoustic show at the Great Hall: Just announced Toronto shows

× Expand Ray Concepcion Titus Andronicus

Bad news if you like vigorous fist-pumping: on their upcoming A Productive Cough, Titus Andronicus have abandoned their “lead-footed punk anthems of yesteryear” (as their bio puts it) to focus on subtler, more spacious ballads. Appropriately, Patrick Stickles, the singer/songwriter behind the decade-old New Jersey band, is supporting the album with a stripped-down, two-person acoustic tour that comes to the Great Hall on March 13.

Though they’ve pared down, the band (which are also apparently going by +@ now) haven’t shrunk their ambitions. Keep in mind that their idea of punk anthems are triple-LP rock operas about dead presidents and doppelgängers. First single Number One (In New York) is, fittingly, a 10-minute swelling slow-burner with no chorus.

So it’s not exactly a Bon Iver (or Justin Timberlake, whose Man Of The Woods tour has also just been announced) retreat to a wood cabin. It’s soul-baring singer/songwriter music the Titus Andronicus way – like if the Pogues read more philosophy.

March 13 at the Great Hall (1087 Queen West), doors 8 pm. $16.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com.

×

More Just Announced Toronto Shows

Unity Hip-Hop Charity Party: Adria Kain, TRP.P, DJs Carl Allen, Mensa, R DOuble, Kwes Revival Bar Benefit concert for the Unity charity. 7 pm. $50-$75. canadahelps.org. January 18.

Intersessions DJ Workshop: Korea Town Acid, Myst Milano, Jayemkayem, hosted by chippy nonstop 318 Queen West Lululemon 3-6 pm. intersessionstoronto2.app.rsvpify.com. January 20.

Bahamas – Free Skate Harbourfront Centre Natrel Rink Earthtones album celebration. 6-8 pm, all ages. Free. harbourfrontcentre.com. January 20.

Winterfolk XVI Preview: Dirty Dishes, Julian Fauth, Mr. Rick, Brian Gladstone, Tony Quarrington, HOTCHA!, Brighid Fry from Moscow Apartment Hugh’s Room Live doors 6 pm. $20-$25. hughsroomlive.com. January 21.

Boosie Fade 21 Parts & Labour 10 pm. $10. January 26.

Owls Club 2 Floor Fundraiser: Schönsee, Sigil, Retired, Pearle Harbour’s Battle Cry, Hangin’ Tuff, Group Hug Owls Club 10 pm. $5-$10 (sliding scale). January 26.

Collette Savard and the Savants Tranzac Album release. 8 pm. $tba. collettesavard.com. January 26.

Ronley Teper’s Lipliners The Baby G Last Saturday of the month. 8 pm. $10. January 27, February 24, March 31 and April 28.

Concert of Hope: Shevchenko Choir, Common Thread Community Chorus, Anna Maria Moubayed, Jonathan and Daniel Alter Trinity-St. Paul’s Centre $30, $15 for students. shevchenkomusic.com. January 28.

In The Can: Singers for Children’s Aid Foundation Lula Lounge doors 6:30 pm. $25-$35. lulalounge.com. January 31.

Zaki Ibrahim Rivoli doors 9 pm. $15-$20. ticketfly.com. February 2.

Feast In The East 66: Bonjay, Blunt Chunks, Foonyap, Benedicte Matt Durant Studio 9 pm. $10-$12. circusbooksandmusic.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 3.

Efrim Manuel Menuck, KGD, Off World Double Double Land 9 pm, all ages. $15. ticketscene.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 10.

Casper Skulls, Vallens, smut Super Wonder Gallery Mercy Works exhibition and record release show. 7:30 pm. $10-$13. ticketfly.com. February 10.

Devvon Terrell, Kayla Brianna Rivoli 9 pm. $18. ticketmaster.ca. February 16.

Lido Pimienta Drake Hotel Second show added. Doors 8 pm. $15. -ticketweb.ca. February 16-17.

Wavelength Winter Festival 18: Buke and Gase, Odonis Odonis, Brendan Canning (DJ), M.I. Blue, Freak Heat Waves, Omhouse, Tough Age, Fusilier, Bossie, Kurt Marble and others The Garrison Festival pass $33.33. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. wavelengthmusic.ca for details. February 16-18.

Elliot Root Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $13. ticketweb.ca. February 27.

LARRY CAMPBELL & TERESA WILLIAMS Drake Hotel doors 7:30 pm. $25.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. March 2.

Titus Andronicus, Rick Maguire from Pile The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $16.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. March 13.

Justin Timberlake Air Canada Centre The Man Of The Woods tour. On sale January 16. $tba. ticketmaster.ca. March 13.

Tanya Tagaq and Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory Berkeley Street Theatre Thursday & Saturday 8 pm, Friday 7 pm. $39-$69. canadianstage.com. March 22-24.

Classic Albums Live: Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours Rose Theatre 8 pm. From $49. rosetheatre.ca. March 23.

John Cooper Clarke, Son of Dave Lee’s Palace 9 pm. $22. ticketweb.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 12.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, JJ Shiplett Massey Hall On sale January 12. All ages. $39.50-$65. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. May 12.

This Is A Standoff, Fire Next Time Hard Luck Bar doors 8 pm. $19. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 18.

Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers Budweiser Stage On sale January 12. $tba. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. July 2.

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper Budweiser Stage On sale January 12. $45-$199.50. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. August 10.

music@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto