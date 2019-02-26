Diana Ross, Nora Jones to play Toronto Jazz Festival: Just announced

The Toronto Jazz Festival always features a mix of big-names and up-and-comers, ticketed concerts and free shows throughout Yorkville.

But the first announcement is the headliners, and that’s where the legends come in. And there are few bigger than Diana Ross. The 74-year-old icon will play the Sony Centre on June 24, and if you’re worried she can’t do justice to her own legacy, just watch her recent Grammy performance – she can.

Other marquee names include Norah Jones, who plays June 26 also at the Sony Centre, Canadian vocal powerhouse Emilie-Claire Barlow at Koerner Hall on June 25 and Tower of Power the same day at Danforth Music Hall.

A double bill on June 26 at the Horseshoe features local electric bassist Rich Brown’s Rinsethealgorithm and Ghost-Note, a new project from Snarky Puppy’s percussion duo Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth, and Prince bassist MonoNeon. Vocal jazz Grammy winner Cécile McLorin Salvant plays alongside pianist Sullivan Fortner June 27 at Koerner Hall.

June 21-30 at various venues. Prices vary. torontojazz.com.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Cherry Hooker, Head, Greydini, Twig at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10.March 8.

Priors at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. March 15.

Chron Gen at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. March 16.

Savannah Somers, Olive B, Abe Ego at The Baby G doors 7 pm. $10. eventbrite.com. March 17.

Merival, Dorothea Paas, Sam Tudor at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. -ticketfly.com. March 22.

Locals Only Sound at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca. March 31.

Xeno & Oaklander at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. showclix.com. April 7.

The Antlers at The Opera House doors 7 pm. $35. ticketfly.com. April 8.

Will Clarke at CODA doors 10 pm. $25-$30. codatoronto.electrostub.com. April 12.

Gloin, Burner, Everett Bird, Triples at The Garrison doors 9 pm. $9.50. eventbrite.ca. April 18.

Animal Years at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca. April 22.

Bea Miller at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale March 1. -ticketweb.ca. April 26.

Bruno Major at Mod Club doors 7 pm. On sale March 3. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 3.

And The KIds at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. May 3.

TOBi at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. -ticketmaster.ca. May 3.

Elhae at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $20. -ticketmaster.ca. May 5.

Higher Brothers at Rebel doors 8 pm, all ages. $25. On sale March 1. ticketweb.ca. May 7.

Bring Me The Horizon at Echo Beach doors 6 pm, all ages. $49.50-$65. On sale March 1. ticketmaster.ca. May 17.

Royal Trux at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $29.50. ticketfly.com. May 19.

Bobby Bazini at The Great Hall doors 7 pm. $30. ticketmaster.ca. May 28.

Pile, Halfsour at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $16. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 28.

Lowest Of The Low at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $27.50-$37.50. ticketmaster.ca. May 31.

Frenship, Glades at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. On sale March 1. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 31.

Jon Spencer & The Hitmakers at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $25. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 1.

U.S. Girls at Opera House doors 8 pm. $22.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 8.

Alexisonfire at Budweiser Stage Second show added. Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $35.50-$70.50. ticketmaster.ca. June 15-16.

Petula Clark at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $45-$75. On sale March 1. ticketmaster.ca. June 17.

Toronto Jazz Festival: Diana Ross, Norah Jones, Tower of Power, Emilie-Claire Barlow, Omara Portuondo and others Various venues Prices vary. torontojazz.com. June 21-30.

Aqua, Prozzak, S Club, The Vengaboys, Right Said Fred at Interchange Park (Vaughan) 90s Nostalgia. Doors 3 pm, all ages. $65-$95. 90snostalgia.ca. June 22.

FM-84 at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $19.99. eventbrite.ca. June 26.

moe., Blues Traveler, G. Love at Rebel doors 5 pm, all ages. $59.50. On sale March 1. ticketmaster.ca. July 24.

Loma Prieta, Jeromes Dream, Piper Maru, Stay Down at The Baby G New Friends Pre-Fest. Doors 8 pm. $15. -eventbrite.ca. July 30.

Korn, Alice In Chains, Underoath, HO9909 at Budweiser Stage doors 4:30 pm, all ages. $29.50 -$125. On sale March 1. ticketmaster.ca. August 14.

Stereolab at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $30-$32.50. ticketmaster.ca. October 2.

Taking Back Sunday at Danforth Music Hall doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $45-$65. On sale March 1. ticketmaster.ca. October 26-27.

Maná at Scotiabank Arena doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $29.50-$199.50. On sale March 1. -ticketmaster.ca. October 17.

