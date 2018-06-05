Toronto Jazz Festival announces free opening weekend lineup

× Expand Giuliano Bekor

There was a time, before its high-end designer boutiques and $18 cocktails, when Yorkville was a centre of Toronto’s music community. Known for its coffeehouse folk scene in the 60s and 70s, the neighbourhood will be been making its music mark this year during Toronto Jazz Festival, when the village becomes a strip of soul, jazz and funk, with free shows spread out through venues on Cumberland, Yorkville Avenue and beyond.

Opening weekend (June 22-23) includes 20 shows alone: gospel royalty CeCe Winans, raspy soul-pop powerhouse Macy Gray (whose I Try is still a major jam), plus No BS! Brass Band, saxophonist Jake Clemons, Shakura S’Aida, Nefe, Jay Douglas and many more.

Toronto Jazz Festival continues to July 1, with over 150 shows spread throughout the multiple Yorkville stages and other non-Yorkville venues. Don’t forget previously announced ticketed shows featuring Seal, Gregory Porter, Herbie Hancock, Béla Fleck & the Flecktones and lots more.

June 22-23 at various venues throughout Yorkville. torontojazz.com.

×

A Club Called Rhonda Toronto Pride: A Deeper Love: Chris Cruise DJ, DJ Phillippe, GodDollars, Honho, Juliana Huxtable, Karim Olen Ash, Nino Brown at Drake Hotel doors 9 pm. $19.21. ticketweb.ca. June 21.

Toronto jazz Festival Opening Weekend: Macy Gray, CeCe Winans, No BS! Brass Band, Jake Clemens, Shakura S'aida and others at various venues in Yorkville Free torontojazz.com. June 22-23.

Avril Night: The Beaches & The Elwins at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $20. horseshoetavern.com, ticketfly.com. June 23.

Idioteque’s Pre-Radiohead Pep Rally at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $13. horseshoetavern.com, ticketfly.com. July 6.

Anemone, Johnny de Courcy, Nikki Fierce, The Mooks at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $8.50. ticketfly.com. July 12.

Tink at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $25-$35. ticketweb.ca. July 13.

King Princess at Drake Hotel doors 7:30 pm. $20. On sale June 8. ticketweb.ca. July 15.

NO1-NOAH at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $15-$45. ticketweb.ca. July 21.

Thank You Scientist, Presence of Wolves, Earth’s Yellow Sun at Hard Luck Bar doors 8 pm, all ages. $20. ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. July 21.

Spindrift at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $12.50. -ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 26.

CLAIRO, GARREN SEAN at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm, all ages. $15. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. July 27.

Phantom Power 20th Anniversary Celebration with The Strictly Hip at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $15. horseshoetavern.com, ticketfly.com. July 28.

Homeshake at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 29.

Mahalia at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $15. On sale June 8. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. August 24.

Yiddish Glory – The Lost Songs of World War II at Koerner Hall 7:30. $31.50-$95. rcmusic.com. August 28.

Festival Lingua Franca: Joncro, Que Lastima, Tashme, Bald Britney, Minority Threat and others at The Baby G and Faith/Void $30 festival pass. eventbrite.ca. August 30-September 1.

Cuff The Duke, Dan Edmonds at Rivoli doors 9 pm. $20. On sale June 8. -ticketfly.com. September 15.

Rooney, Mating Ritual at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $20.50. -ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 18.

Zeal And Ardor, Astronoid at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $16.50. On sale June 8. -ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 27.

Bill Callahan at Trinity-St. Paul’s Centre doors 7 pm, all ages. $35. -ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 27.

Ben Howard, Wye Oak at Budweiser Stage Wye Oak added. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $25-$60. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 5.

Gorillaz, The Internet at Air Canada Centre Details TBA. On sale June 8. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 8.

Social Distortion, Will Hoge, Pony Bradshaw at Danforth Music Hall doors 6 pm. $55-$65. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 10.

Trevor Powers at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $15. horseshoetavern.com, ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 14.

Troye Sivan, Kim Petras, Carlie Hanson at Sony Centre doors 6:30 pm, all ages. On sale June 8. $39.50-$49.50. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 15.

Joey Dosik at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 17.

Tyler Childers at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $23-$33. ticketmaster.ca. October 19.

Mitski, Jessica Lea Mayfield at Opera House doors 7:30 pm. $22.50. On sale June 8. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 22.

Lily Allen at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $35-$45. On sale June 8. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 28.

Dermot Kennedy at Danforth Music Hall Details TBA. On sale June 8. October 28.

Kalle Mattson at Longboat Hall 7:30 pm. $15-$18. ticketfly.com. November 17.

Ministry, Carpenter Brut, Igorrr at Rebel 7:15 pm. $44.50-$65. On sale June 8. ticketmaster.ca. December 2.

Sabrina Benaim, Clementine Von Radics at Mod Club doors 6:30 pm, all ages. On sale June 8. $20. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. December 22.

music@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto