Singer/songwriter Torres and more just announced Toronto concerts

Brooklyn singer/songwriter Torres had a bit of a tumultuous 2018. In April, she tweeted that she had been dropped by her label, 4AD, for “not being commercially successful enough.” She wished them all the best, but concluded, “Fuck the music industry.”

That hasn’t stopped the musician born Mackenzie Scott, who independently released the new song Gracious Day on Bandcamp in July. Soft, vulnerable, acoustic and lo-fi, it sounds like she’s leaning into her renewed DIY status.

And that makes her a good match for Venus Fest, the Toronto promoter bringing her to the Jam Factory on February 9. She’ll be joined by a pair of local openers that perfectly fit the bill: singer/songwriter Charlotte Cornfield and rock band HEX. Together, they’ll warm up the early-winter concert schedule.

February 9 at Jam Factory (2 Matilda), 8 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca.

× <a href="http://torrestorrestorres.bandcamp.com/track/gracious-day">Gracious Day by Torres</a>

