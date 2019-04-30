Transmit Festival is Toronto's newest music festival: Just Announced

× Expand Toronto trio Sauna will bring their synthy rock sound to the Transmit Festival’s free outdoor stage at Dundas West Fest.

There’s a new festival coming this summer – or rather a festival within a festival. A festival around a festival?

Whatever you want to call it, Transmit Festival is three days of great Canadian bands, both ticketed and free, taking place at the Garrison, the Baby G and an outdoor all-ages stage as part of Dundas West Fest.

The free outdoor shows take place on June 7 and 8 at 1200 Dundas West. The first night features Montreal psych band Suuns, plus local bands Teenanger, Peeling and Sauna. The next day brings the just-as-packed all-day lineup of Dilly Dally, Mother Tongues, Tallies, Nyssa, Blonde Elvis, Kaleidoscope Horse, Royal Crowns and more.

Ticketed shows include Slingshot Dakota and Feels Fine at the Baby G on June 6, FACS at the Garrison on June 7 and Kiwi Jr and Sahara at the Baby G on June 8.

June 6-8 at the Baby G (1608 Dundas West), the Garrison (1197 Dundas West) and at Dundas West Fest at 1200 Dundas West. Free-$15. showclix.com, facebook.com/transmitpresents.

