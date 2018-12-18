Travis Scott is bringing his Astroworld tour back to Toronto

× Expand David LaChapelle

Travis Scott just had the biggest year of his life, and now he gets to spend the next one taking a victory lap. The Houston rapper already brought his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour to Scotiabank Arena in November (read our review here), and he’ll be back for the second leg on March 7.

Now you know what to expect: a full-fledged recreation of Scott’s hometown Six Flags Astroworld, but as a big-budget hip-hop tour. Fireworks, moshing, roller coasters, giant gold statues of his own head – it’s his regular high-energy live show turned up to 100.

Drake wasn’t there to perform his bookending verses on Scott’s breakout psychedelic prog-rap hit Sicko Mode in November, so fingers crossed he’s there in March to lead the crowd in the year’s best “weird flex but ok” rap-along – a puffed-up boast about taking half a Xanax and sleeping through a long flight.

March 7 at Scotiabank Arena (40 Bay), doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $60-$150. On sale December 20. ticketmaster.ca.

