U2 is coming to Toronto in June to celebrate The Joshua Tree's 30th anniversary: just announced shows

U2 is hitting the road this year on a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album The Joshua Tree.

Released in March 1987, the Daniel Lanois- and Brian Eno-produced LP was the band’s first to top charts in the U.S. and spawned hit singles With Or Without You, Where The Streets Have No Name and I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For. It went on to sell 25 million copies globally.

The Bono-fronted Irish foursome will play the album in its entirety during the tour, which hits the Rogers Centre on June 23. In a press release, guitarist The Edge called The Joshua Tree “prescient” and said U2 feel this anniversary tour is extra appropriate because it once again feels relevant.

“It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right-wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk,” he said.

But not everyone felt the LP so deeply upon its release.

Reviewing the album three weeks after its release, former NOW editor Michael Hollett lauded its slick production values, but called it “anthemic, teenaged rock designed for the pre-bar set who most recently demonstrated their consumer-clout by streaming over to Glass Tiger.” Yikes.

The Joshua Tree Tour will mark U2’s first Toronto concert since their 2015 gigs at the Air Canada Centre and marks their return to Rogers Centre following 2011’s 360º tour.

With the Lumineers. June 23 at Rogers Centre (1 Blue Jays Way). 7 pm. $35-$280. On sale January 16. ­ticketmaster.ca.

