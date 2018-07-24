The Sorority, Witch Prophet, Zaki Ibrahim to play Unity Festival 2018

× Expand Samuel Engelking The Sorority

Unity Festival 2018 features a packed lineup of talented, emerging local artists from the worlds of visual art, dance, beatboxing, spoken word, hip-hop, electronic and R&B music. Featured artists include rising Chicago Soulection DJ/producer Monte Booker, plus forward-thinking artists like South African/Canadian Afrofuturist Zaki Ibrahim, NOW cover star Witch Prophet, rap crew the Sorority, beatmaker Ziibiwan and more. The festival runs from September 13-15 and highlights something new each day.

Day 1 focuses on local visual artists like Anthony Gebrehiwot of XvXy photo, #Hashtag Gallery’s Adrian Hayles, graffiti artist Phade and others along with the Art Starts project Cartography 17. The arts showcase takes place at Margin of Eras Gallery (1684 Queen West) and will also feature performances from poet and musician Ian Keteku, local rapper Yung Surfer, vocal artist Sparx and many others.

Day 2 has more of an emphasis on beatboxing and dance performances from artists like NOW’s Ones To Watch beatmakers Ziibiwan, OBUXUM, beatbox world champion Kaila Mullady and various dance crews including a battle between hip-hop dancers Kosi and Lady C. Catch it at Underpass Park (29 Lower River).

It all leads up to the Unity Concert on Day 3, with Monte Booker, Zaki Ibrahim, Witch Prophet and the Sorority at Daniels Spectrum (585 Dundas East). The day includes panel discussions, workshops from some of the weekend’s artists, and a marketplace featuring products from Black-owned businesses.

All events in the youth-focused festival are free and run by Unity Charity and volunteers.

September 13-15 at various venues. Free. unitycharity.com.

MORE JUST ANNOUNCED TORONTO SHOWS

SWAN MEAT, Bénédicte, Viscera, Luxury ‘66 at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca. August 2.

Faults, Blankscreen, Poor You, Guro at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. August 17.

Vein, King Nine, Typecaste, Windoc at Hard Luck Bar doors 8 pm. $15.50. ticketfly.com. August 24.

A Block Party 60 Years in the Making: The Darcys, Brave Shores, Monowhales, Myles Costello at The Bentway noon-10 pm. Free. August 25.

The Temperance Movement at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $23.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. August 28.

Rebelmatic at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $5. September 1.

Freak Heat Waves, Kristian North, Bile Sister at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. September 7.

Jalen Santoy at Drake Hotel doors 7:30 pm. $16. ticketweb.ca. September 8.

Unity Festival: Monte Booker, Zaki Ibrahim, OBUXUM, Witch Prophet, Ziibiwan, The Sorority, Sparx and others at various venues Free. unitycharity.com. September 13-15.

G Jones, Yheti at Velvet Underground doors 10 pm. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. September 14.

Beartooth, Knocked Loose, Skylar at Danforth Music Hall doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $35-49.50. ticketmaster.ca, -livenation.com. September 15.

Kensington Market Jazz Festival: Joanna Majoko, Marc Jordan, Larnell Lewis and others at various venues in Kensington Market various prices. September 14-16.

Graham Coxon at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $29.50. On sale July 27. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 19.

Sahbabii at Mod Club doors 8 pm, all ages. $28. ticketweb.ca. September 23.

The Struts, White Reaper, Spirit Animal at Opera House doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $40-$60. ticketmaster.ca. September 26.

Iron Chic, Spanish Love Songs at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15.50. rotate.com, ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 27.

Stimming, Talal & Zoi, Alfa State at CODA doors 10 pm. $25-$30. codatoronto.com. September 28.

Trisomie 21 at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $20-$25. ticketfly.com. October 3.

Pile, Spirit of the Beehive at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 4.

Shoreline Mafia at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. October 6.

Cat Power at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $36.50-$50. ticketmaster.ca. October 9.

George FitzGerald at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $17.50. ticketweb.ca. October 9.

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Vug Arakas at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $26.50. On sale July 27. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 10.

Timber Timbre at Horseshoe October 13 show added. Doors 9 pm. $21. ticketfly.com. October 11-13.

Dusky at CODA doors 10 pm. $25-30. codatoronto.com. October 12.

Sofi Tukker at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $TBA. ticketmaster.ca. October 16.

The Early November, The Dangerous Summer, Jetty Bones, Save Face at Hard Luck Bar doors 6 pm. $22.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 16.

Fat Nick at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $31.20-$72.30. ticketweb.ca. October 16.

Restorations, Wild Pink at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $18. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 17.

Connan Mockasin at The Royal Cinema Bostyn n Dobson film premiere. Doors 7:30 pm. $21. ticketweb.ca. October 17.

Joyce Manor, Vundabar, Big Eyes at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $23.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 18.

Dirty Heads at Danforth Music Hall doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $38.50-$51. ticketmaster.ca. October 23.

Avi Buffalo, Haunted Summer at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $12.50. On sale July 27. ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. October 24.

Billie Eilish at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $27.50-$40. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. October 31.

Tim Hicks, The Washboard Union, Tebey, Madeline Merlo at Enercare Centre doors 7 pm, all ages. $65. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. November 1.

Violent Femmes at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm. $49.50-$89.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 2.

Korpiklaani, Arkona at Mod Club doors 6 pm. $29.50. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. November 4.

Pond at Opera House doors 7 pm. $22.50. On sale July 27. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. November 4.

Amigo The Devil, Harley Poe at Sneaky Dee’s doors 7 pm. $15. On sale July 27. ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. November 5.

Matt Simons at Rivoli doors 7 pm. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. November 10.

Thievery Corporation, The Suffers Rebel doors 7:30 pm. $49.50- $64.50. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. November 11.

Kero Kero Bonito, Tanukichan at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $16.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 16.

Yotto at CODA doors 10 pm. $25-$30. codatoronto.com. November 17.

Hanson at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $59.50-$89.50. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. November 20 and 21.

Mac Miller, Thundercat, J.I.D. at Rebel doors 6 pm, all ages. Starting at $54.95. On sale July 27. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. November 25.

Maxwell at Sony Centre doors 8 pm, all ages. $74.50-$175. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. November 26.

The Marcus King Band, Ida Mae at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7:30 pm. $27-$32. ticketweb.ca. November 26.

The Planet Smashers, Big D and the Kids Table at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. November 30 and December 1.

Caamp at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. December 3.

Roosevelt at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $19.50. ticketweb.ca. December 10.

Lawrence at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $22.50. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. December 15.

The Tenors at Sony Centre doors 7 pm, all ages. $55.50-$126. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. December 17.