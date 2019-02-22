Best Toronto music of the week: U.S. Girls, the Prism Prize top 20

U.S. Girls: Time

So much is made of U.S. Girls' politics and themes that it's easy to overlook just what a hypnotic and powerful live band they are. The Toronto-based act’s new live video for Time, directed by Alex Kingswell and shot voyeuristically from side-stage at Sappy Fest by someone with a good wristband, is a great reminder. It’s a testament to the funky groove Meg Remy and her massive band (featuring her husband Max Turnbull, members of the Cosmic Range and Nick Dourado stealing the show on sax) are able to build at any moment and ride into infinity.

×

U.S. Girls will be back in Toronto on June 8 for a show at the Opera House. Details here.

The Prism Prize Top 20

The Prism Prize has announced its top 20 music videos for this year. The juried award picks the top Canadian music video and awards the director a $15,000 prize. This list will be whittled down to 10 on April 2, but any of the videos on this longer list will be eligible to win the audience award, which you can vote on right here.

It's a strong list with some good Toronto competitors, including Daniel Caesar, Clairmont The Second (who does double duty as his own video director), another flashy one from Drake and Karena Evans, the Weather Station, Harrison and more. We'll embed the most Toronto-rific choice below: Cadence Weapon's condo critique, High Rise, directed by Lester Millado.

×

Find all 20 finalists below. The winner will be announced at a May 13 gala at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Arkells - People's Champ (Director: Matt Barnes)

Bahamas - No Depression (Director: Ali J. Eisner)

Belle Game - Low (Director: Kevan Funk)

Blue Hawaii - Do You Need Me (Director: Kevan Funk)

Cadence Weapon - High Rise (Director: Lester Millado)

Chad VanGaalen - Host Body (Director: Chad VanGaalen)

Charlotte Cardin - The Kids (Director: Kristof Brandl)

Clairmont The Second - Gheeze (Director: Clairmont The Second)

Classified - Powerless (Director: Andrew Hines)

Daniel Caesar ft. H.E.R. - Best Part, a Visual (Directors: Keavan Yazdani & Sean Brown)

Deadmau5 - Monophobia (Directors: Nick DenBoer & Kenny Hotz)

Drake - Nice For What (Director: Karena Evans)

Harrison ft. Ralph - Your Girl (Directors: Ft. Langley)

Jean-Michel Blais - Dans ma main (Directors: Mauriès Matos)

Jessie Reyez - Body Count (Director: Peter Huang)

Rich Aucoin - The Middle (Director: Meags Fitzgerald)

Said The Whale - UnAmerican (Director: Johnny Jansen)

So Loki - Athletes World (Director: Lucas Hrubizna)

SonReal - Have A Nice Day (Director: Peter Huang)

The Weather Station - Impossible (Director: Colin Medley)

#NOWplaying

Like every Friday, we've compiled the best Toronto music of the week into a handy playlist called #NOWplaying, which you can listen to below and subscribe to here.

This week includes a crunchy power pop goodbye anthem from Hollerado (who have announced their final show), plus new songs from Ebhoni, Orville Peck and janglers Kiwi jr. Also the title track from Ace Of Wands' new album Lioness, whose mental health mission you can read about here.

And finally, in tribute to pioneering soul singer Jackie Shane, who died today, the immortal live version of Any Other Way, recorded at Toronto's Saphire Tavern in 1967.

×

@nowtoronto | @trapunski