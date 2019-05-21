Toronto queer party Vazaleen is returning on Pride weekend

× Expand Samuel Engelking Regina Gently

Artist and nightlife activist Will Munro’s infamous and influential queer rock party Vazaleen is returning for one night on Pride weekend.

The legendary events – which took place in the 2000s at venues like the El Mocambo and Lee’s Palace – were known for their diverse community-crossing crowds (at a time when that wasn’t often the case at queer parties), landmark live performances and... some other things we probably shouldn’t print.

Munro died in 2010 of brain cancer, and this Vazaleen will be a benefit for the Will Munro Fund, which supports queer and trans people living with cancer.

True to the spirit of the party, it will feature both the resident DJs and a pair of local performers who can command a stage and straddle boundaries: retro synth-rocker Nyssa and drag queen pop songwriter and recent NOW cover star Regina Gently.

In other Will Munro news, his exhibition The Wall Of Virginia Puff Paint, a 2003 collaboration with Jeremy Laing, will be remounted at Paul Petro Contemporary Art (980 Queen West) in time for Pride Month. It opens June 7.

June 22 at Velvet Underground (508 Queen West), 10 pm. $10.50. ticketweb.ca.

×

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Misha Bower at Burdock doors 9 pm. $10. burdockto.com. June 4.

Elephant In The Room: Marker Starling, Tania Gill at Burdock Climate change series. Conversations with Brooke Manning, Gill and Tamara Lindeman (The Weather Station). 6 pm. Pwyc, adv $5. burdockto.com. June 6.

DJ Lag, Ciel at Drake Hotel 11 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca. June 6.

TONE Festival: Dwarfs Of East Agouza, Bonjay, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, CVN, Cactus Truck and others at various venues Festival pass $70, four-show pass $55. ticketscene.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, themusicgallery.org, musiccentre.ca. June 6-27.

NXNE: Royal Mountain Backyard BBQ: Dizzy, Jayy Grams, Haviah Mighty, Dusted, Luna Li, Boy Wonder at 3365 Dundas West 1-9 pm. Free with RSVP, donations taken for Royal Mountain mental health initiative. RSVP@royalmountainrecords.com. June 8.

Luminato Festival Central: Absolutely Free, LAL, Ghost Caravan, Okan and others at Harbourfront Centre Free. luminatofestival.com. June 8-22.

Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Combustion at Burdock doors 9 pm. $17, adv $15. burdockto.com. June 14.

Collectif NUDE Block Party: Chris LaRocca, JAHKOY, LOONY, Prado at The Bentway 3-11 pm. $15, $5 with RSVP. redbull.ca/blockparty. June 15.

Vazaleen: Nyssa, Regina Gently at Velvet Underground Benefit for the Will Munro Fund. Doors 10 pm. $10.50. ticketweb.ca. June 22.

Robyn Hitchcock at Monarch Tavern Second show added (also plays the Drake on June 23). Doors 8 pm. $25. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 24.

The Rolling Stones, The Beaches, Glorious Sons at Burl’s Creek (Oro-Medonte) 6 pm, all ages. $179-$660. ticketmaster.ca. June 29.

Covet, Vasudeva, Holy Fawn at Sneaky Dee’s doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 14.

Tuxedo at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $22-$25. ticketmaster.ca. August 9.

Mauno at Horseshoe 8:30 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. August 9.

Drab Majesty, Xeno & Oaklander, Body of Light at Velvet Underground doors 7:30 pm. $16.50. showclix.com. August 15.

CJ Ramone, Dog Party at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15.50. On sale May 24. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. August 15.

Doyle Bramhall II at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $24.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. August 19.

Purple Mountains at Lee’s Palace New project from Silver Jews’ David Berman. Doors 8 pm. $25. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. August 27.

Pentagon at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $55-$190. ticketmaster.ca. September 3.

Ezra Furman at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $17.50. eventbrite.ca. September 9.

Hatchie, Orchin at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 10.

Of Monsters And Men at Budweiser Stage doors 7 pm, all ages. $40.25-$65.75. ticketmaster.ca. September 11.

Mannequin Pussy, Destroy Boys at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $17.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 14.

Summersault 2019: Our Lady Peace and others at Budweiser Stage Guests announced June 10. All ages. $29.50-$99.50. On sale May 24. ticketmaster.ca. September 15.

Weyes Blood at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. $20. On sale May 24. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 28.

Sid Sriram at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $25-$40. ticketmaster.ca. October 18.

Russian Circles, Windhand at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $26.50. On sale May 22. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 20.

Jordan Rakei at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $25-$40. On sale May 24. ticketmaster.ca. November 6.

DAVE at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. From $27. ticketweb.ca. November 14.

Mikal Cronin, Shannon Lay at Horseshoe 8 pm. $15.50. eventbrite.ca. November 17.

Tyler Childers, Liz Cooper and the Stampede at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $36-$46. On sale May 23. ticketmaster.ca. December 8.

@nowtoronto