Venus Fest throws a winter solstice party with Jennifer Castle: Just Announced Toronto shows

The winter solstice isn’t often considered the most depressing day of the year – that’d be Blue Monday, the third Monday in January – but for us SAD sufferers, December 21 is a contender. Venus Fest is stepping up on the shortest day of the year with the ultimate soothe: the hypnotic, soul-calming cosmic folk of local songwriter (and former NOW cover star) Jennifer Castle.

We just caught Castle opening for Andy Shauf at Massey Hall and were taken by the songs she previewed from her upcoming fifth album, which seem to nod to 50s girl groups and Roy Orbison. Those influences are sure to combine with her interest in nature and the cycles of the earth, making her the perfect solstice act.

It’s nice to see Venus Fest – the local festival played and staffed by women and non-binary people that launched this summer – branching out into one-off shows throughout the year. This one also promises poetry from Aisha Sasha John and a TBA “very special musical guest.”

It only gets brighter from here.

December 21 at the Garrison (1197 Dundas West), doors 8:30 pm. $13-$15. picatic.com.

