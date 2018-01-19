Vinyl Vault is the latest record store to open inside a Toronto bar

You’d think Toronto’s soaring commercial rents would stifle the indie record store scene, but it’s just made owners craftier. On January 17, Vinyl Vault opened on the second floor of Sonic Bar & Cafe (60 Cecil, east of Spadina). It was billed as a pop-up but, befitting the laid-back anything-goes nature of the charming Chinatown dive it’s located in, the commitment is totally open-ended.

“My goal is to keep it going full-time for as long as possible,” says Andréa Maurice, owner of the used record store. “There is no closing date.”

For the last seven years, Vinyl Vault has existed at the Dixie Outlet Mall’s Saturday and Sunday Fantastic Flea Market in Mississauga. Maurice, who’s worked at the store for the last two and a half years, took over the shop after the former owner passed away in May. She’s been branching out with pop-up stores since then at farmers’ markets and live shows, and took over a pink shipping container for four days at Ontario Place for the Ontario 150 Art & Music Festival last summer.

But this is Vinyl Vault’s first seven-day-a-week location. It will also continue at its original location on weekends.

The flea-market-plus-bar set-up means Maurice's stock is always replenishing.

“I’m constantly buying,” she says. “That’s one of the best parts about running a store in the flea market. People bring their records, hi-fi gear and collectables right to me every weekend.

“The majority of the records in the flea market store are rock, folk, jazz and country. I also have over 8,000 in storage – rap, hip-hop, R&B, dance and electro from the 80s, 90s and early 2000s.”

Retail-space-sharing is becoming more common among indie record shops, like Dead Dog Records/Playdead Cult, Stained Class Records/Black Diamond Vintage, and Female Treble, which is nestled within both Eyesore Cinema and Unlovable. And, like Antikka and Female Treble, there are places to sit, hang out, have a drink and listen to music, whether or not you plan on buying.

Vinyl Vault opens when Sonic does at 11 am and closes around midnight.

richardt@nowtoronto.com | @trapunski