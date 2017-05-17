Watch: angsty Middle Kids perform three songs live

Coming from Australia, Middle Kids’ brand of indie pop incorporates catchy hooks with some rough edges that give life to their live performances. The band’s potential for broad appeal is made clear through lyrics that call upon familiar urges, like hitting the open road (Edge of Town): “I cannot remember anything you say. When the streets are talking, yeah, they call my name. And I walk a little further, I could go all day. And the trees are reaching, pointing out the way.”

In this Stiegl Hidden Studio session, Middle Kids performs three songs (Edge of Town, Fire in Your Eyes and Old River) and lead singer Hannah Joy shows how a lefty can play a right-handed guitar with ease.

