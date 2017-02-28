Watch: Born Ruffians live it up in a hidden studio

You could use up a whole lot of adjectives when describing Born Ruffians, but "lazy" would not be one of them. Along with touring in support of their four studio albums, the Midland, Ontario natives have since developed a Canada-wide following that has included launching a craft beer brand.

Play the video below to see Born Ruffians' recent visit to the Stiegl Hidden Studio, where they played two tracks live off the floor: Yawn Tears and When Things Get Pointless I Roll Away.

